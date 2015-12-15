Tech Tackles Cancer Raises More Than $320K to Fight Pediatric Cancer

Donations Made to St. Baldricks and One Mission at Recent Ceremony

BOSTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Hack/Reduce, a non-profit focused on creating talent and technologies for Boston’s big data-driven economy, today announced that more than $320,000 has been raised to fight pediatric cancer-related causes from its sixth annual Tech Tackles Cancer (TTC) event.

“The event was a tremendous success. When the Boston technology community comes together, great things can happen,” said Christopher Lynch, founder of TTC. “A sincere thank you to all of our performers, sponsors and donors. I’m looking forward to building off of this momentum to do even greater things for charities that need our help.”

TTC 2022 was the first in-person event after a pandemic-driven hiatus of 2 years. Similar in format to previous years, the funds were raised with the support of 14 “featured performers” who fundraised from their own networks, as well as through the generous participation of more than 20 corporate sponsors. The fundraiser benefitted two Boston-area philanthropies supporting those affected by pediatric cancer, St. Baldricks and One Mission. The donations were made to the organizations at a recent ceremony held at Diamond Sponsor AtScale’s Boston office.

“The St. Baldrick’s Foundation is grateful for the support of Tech Tackles Cancer. As a volunteer and donor-powered charity committed to supporting the most promising research to find cures for childhood cancers, the generosity of everyone involved in hosting the event is crucial to funding pediatric research grants. Every energetic performer, representing so many different tech companies, truly had an impact that night – and the outcome is more research will be funded that gives so many kids hope for long and healthy lives!” added Kathleen Ruddy, CEO of the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

Held at the Sinclair in Cambridge, MA, the event was structured as a “battle of the technology rockstars,” where Boston-area technology executives would live out their rock-and-roll dreams on stage, backed by a professional band. All performers pledged to raise money for the cause, with awards given for the favorite performances and most funds raised.

“The Infinidat team was a huge supporter of Tech Tackles Cancer 2022. Ken Steinhardt, our Field CTO, raised money as a performer. Dan Pearl, our head of revenue ops, was on the executive committee. Many of our employees donated – and our whole team watched the development of the event as it grew in scope and impact,” said Eric Herzog, CMO of Infinidat. “The power of the technology community to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who need it is incredible, and TTC is a phenomenal program to harness this power. We are looking forward to next year!”

The awards handed out were:

Best Overall Performance: Debbie Shea, Representing Wells Fargo Advisors

Highest Fundraiser: Arthur Maxwell, Chairman of AIS, Inc

Best Stage Presence: Joe Lemay, Founder and CEO of Rocketbook

“At One Mission, we’re dedicated to doing whatever it takes for kids fighting cancer, from the moment of diagnosis, through treatment and beyond. The generosity of everyone involved with Tech Tackles Cancer will go a long way towards our mission of bringing back joy and hope in a time of fear and uncertainty, and giving patients and their families the support, they need to get through the emotional and financial challenges pediatric cancer brings,” said Ashley Haseotes, President and Founder at One Mission.

TTC’s mission is to leverage the power of the Boston technology industry to raise awareness and funds supporting pediatric cancer causes. Since 2012, TTC has raised more than $2M in donations for organizations focused on pediatric cancer treatment and research.

“This was a great opportunity to get the Rocketbook team out to have some fun, raise money for a great cause, and be part of the broader Boston tech community,” said Joe Lemay, founder and CEO of Rocketbook. “I was proud to be part of such a great event.”

The date and location for the 2023 edition of Tech Tackles Cancer will be announced in the Fall. To learn more about how you can get involved, please visit techtacklesx.org for additional information or click here.

