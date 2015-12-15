Telescope Completes Feasibility Research Project Funded by Pfizer

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – August 10, 2022) – Telescope Innovations Corp. (CSE: TELI) (“Telescope” or the “Company“), a leading developer of advanced technologies and services for the global pharmaceutical and chemical industries, announces that it has completed a four-month feasibility project funded by Pfizer to explore the acceleration of pharmaceutical process development through the use of automation. To successfully complete this project, Telescope created a proof-of-concept robotic workflow leveraging its proprietary in-situ analytical technology and automation tools and examined how the proof-of-concept platform could evolve over the next decade. The envisioned application of the platform is to help accelerate the translation of newly identified chemistry, processes, and materials from initial discovery to scaled-up commercial deployment.

“Deploying our automation and analytical platforms to support the pharmaceutical industry is a key strategic aim for Telescope,“ said Jason Hein, CEO of Telescope. “We are excited for the potential of these tools to enable companies to achieve faster product discovery and development based on high-quality data.“

About Telescope

Telescope is a chemical technology company developing scalable manufacturing processes and tools for the pharmaceutical and chemical industry. The Company builds and deploys new enabling technologies including flexible robotic platforms and artificial intelligence software that improves experimental throughput, efficiency, and data quality. A key area of application for these tools is the development of scalable manufacturing processes for mental health medicines in the under-utilized tryptamine class of compounds, including psychedelic therapeutics. Telescope also applies these toolsets to resolve inefficiencies in industrial process chemistry and manufacturing. Our aim is to bring modern chemical solutions to meet the most serious challenges in health and sustainability.

