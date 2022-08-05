The 37th Edition of World AI Show Addressed the Necessity of Boosting AI Adoption in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – On 13 July 2022, Malaysia played host to a virtual conference with a wealth of AI, and future-tech related discussions. Trescon, the event’s host, brought together more than 250 online participants, including important players in Malaysia’s AI ecosystem like government officials, leading AI specialists, and solution vendors. Leading players in AI & Data space like Dataiku | Strateq, Denodo, Alteryx, TigerGraph, ServiceNow, ManageEngine and Snowflake gathered at the virtual conference to examine the prospects for AI in Malaysia.

A picture of the panel discussion from the World AI Show – Malaysia that was streamed live on July 13, 2022

The event focused on key topics such as:

– Leveraging digital transformation through Malaysia’s AI national strategy

– AI & RPA: Accelerating the pace of digital transformation

– The democratization of analytics; transforming business with Artificial Intelligence

– How data virtualization accelerates machine learning and AI projects

– Leveraging intelligent automation: the role of AI and automation in ITOps

– Analyzing the growth of conversational AI in a post-Covid world and much more.

The event featured a ground-breaking alliance between specialists like:

– Ms. Sofia Paes – Data Policy Advisor, Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications of Estonia, Estonia

– Mr. Navin Sinnathamby – Head, AgTech, Sectorial Pilots & DroneTech, Ecosystem Development Division, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation Sdn. Bhd (MDEC)

– Ms. Judy Nam – Principal Solutions Engineer Director, Dataiku

– Mr. Alexandre Hubert – RVP, Sales SEA, Dataiku

– Ms. Katrina Briedis – Sr. Product Marketing Manager, Denodo, Australia

– Mr. Teo Hong Sen – Solutions Engineer, Alteryx, Singapore

– Mr. Pranay Roy – Solution Engineering Manager APJ, TigerGraph

– Mr. Nilesh Timbadia – Chief Information Officer, The Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP), Malaysia

– Mr. Badril Abu Bakar – Deputy Director, Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (MARDI)

– Dr. Waqas Khalid Obeidy – Chief Innovation Officer, TheLorry, Malaysia

– Dr. Sasa Arvoski – Program Director AI & Robotics, Associate Professor, Raffles University, Malaysia

– Mr. Fawzi Bessaih – Head of Data Science, Airasia Singapore; to name a few.

The show kicked off with an opening keynote by Datuk Dr. Mohd Nor Azman Hassan, Deputy Secretary General Technology Development, Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation where he shared his insights on, “Leveraging Digital Transformation through Malaysia’s AI National Strategy.”

Judy Nam, Principal Solutions Engineer Director, Dataiku spoke at length of “Defining a Successful AI Project: A Framework for Choosing the Right AI Use Case.” She was quoted saying, “Data needs to be relevant complete, high quality have sufficient number of records compliant and be timely.”

While speaking about “The Democratization of Analytics,” Teo Hong Sen, Solutions Engineer, Alteryx mentioned that, “Companies are investing significantly in digital transactions, 99% in big data and 24% in AI shows reports in big data drivers.”

The event also witnessed a panel discussion on the topic ‘Accelerate Innovation using AI/ML, Cloud and Data Analytics’ that was moderated by Nadiah Hanim Abdul Latif.

“Since AI brings up a wide range of possibilities, finding the correct business context for it is critical to achieving success. Innovations like artificial intelligence, however, must be contextualized and integrated into a business use case,” says Mithun Shetty, CEO of Trescon.

The show was hosted on the virtual events platform Vmeets which helped the participants to network and conduct business in an interactive and immersive virtual environment. Participants were also able to engage with speakers in Q&A sessions and network with solution providers in virtual exhibition booths, private consultation rooms and private networking rooms.

World AI Show Malaysia was officially Supported by Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), & officially sponsored by:

– Lead Sponsor – Dataiku & Strateq;

– Gold Sponsors – Denodo, Alteryx, ServiceNow & TigerGraph;

– Silver Sponsor – ManageEngine

– Bronze Sponsor – Snowflake

About World AI Show

World AI Show is a thought-leadership-driven, business-focused, global series of events taking place in strategic locations across the world.

It fuses top AI experts, enterprises, government representatives, data scientists, technology leaders, startups, investors, researchers, academicians, and global AI innovators – to discuss the latest challenges for the sector arising out of the pandemic situation.

About Trescon

Trescon is a global business events and consulting firm that provide a wide range of business services to a diversified client base that includes corporations, governments, and individuals. Trescon is specialized in producing highly focused B2B events that connect businesses with opportunities through conferences, roadshows, expos, demand generation, investor connect, and consulting services.

