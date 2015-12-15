The CMT Foundation Continues to Focus on Construction Material Testing Services

The CMT Foundation provides comprehensive construction consulting testing services for new building projects, extensions, and refurbishments.

Houston, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – August 5, 2022) – CMT Foundation, a multi-disciplinary engineering consulting firm continues to focus on different types of construction material testing methods. Based in Houston, Texas, Construction Material Testing is an experienced and qualified team that offers construction material testing and inspection services across Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana.

Construction Material Testing Introduces Comprehensive Construction Consulting Services

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/132677_9f0086f534220a94_001full.jpg

Running tests on construction materials ensures that builders have confidence that the materials they will use will be safe and suitable for a project. The focus goal of a CMT engineering technician is to ensure materials are safe, robust, and durable before being used in new building projects, extensions and refurbishments. The firm prides itself in having experienced engineers, highly certified field staff and receiving several lab accreditations in quality construction laboratory materials testing.

More information can be found at: https://constructionmaterialtesting.com/services/testing/

Throughout years of serving the community and clients, CMT has continued to develop its testing services and have explored different types of construction material testing methods, mainly two kinds: Laboratory Testing Services, and Field Testing Services.

Lab Equipment Testing is crucial to ensure that specific characteristics are outlined on datasheets to help construction companies make the right choice about the materials they need for particular jobs without organising tests themselves. Field Material Testing such as asphalt field testing, concrete field testing, soils testing are performed on-site particularly in industrial settings like transport infrastructures, airports, and utilities. Where possible, these characteristics are verified using a combination of non-destructive methods and visual inspections to prevent damage to materials.

With The CMT Foundation, the dedicated engineers help to ensure that all materials are tested for the purpose and pass crucial building regulations, health and safety standards.

“CMT was voted one of the best environmental engineering and civil engineering firms, and the office location does not limit them from serving or operating in other vast areas,” said a spokesperson for the company. “The company generates its drive from a performance-oriented slogan, “We crush engineering”, to spur growth. The slogan also epitomises the firm’s effortless specialization in offering well-engineered construction consulting services.”

About Construction Material Testing

Construction Material Testing’s core value of under-promises and over-deliver has been the simple rule that allowed the company to stay in business for over 60 years. With a team of highly qualified staff, the company ensures all projects will be maintained at the highest level of safety and quality. The dedicated team of engineers help clients to build their next construction project by covering all aspects from the geotechnical side, construction site survey to material testing, leading the project to success within deadline and budget.

Contact Info:

Name: Kim Jackson

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Construction Material Testing (CMT)

Address: 9380 W Sam Houston Pkwy S. Houston, TX 77099

Phone: 877.327.1476

Website: https://constructionmaterialtesting.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/132677