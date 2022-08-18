The Economic Times Promising Brands 2022

MUMBAI, INDIA, Aug 18, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – The Economic Times Promising Brands Conclave, that will be held in Mumbai on September 22, is an effort to shine the strobe light on organisations that have strived to serve their customers in the best possible way. The platform, via standalone addresses, fireside chats and roundtable discussions, will focus on delving deeper into understanding how these companies have succeeded in contributing to an enjoyable customer experience. This evening will bring together the marketing gurus, brand custodians, brand owners, best creative leaders from the marketing fraternity on one platform to celebrate the Promising Brands and engage in the most candid knowledge exchange platform to understand the nuances of successful brands.

Why Attend?
– Gain: The latest in brand amplification, customer loyalty, social media & more
– Evolve: Keep pace with ALL the latest trends
– Learn: Hear from the best & brightest in marketing, design, sales – all sharing ideas & insights
– Adapt: To a focused agenda for marketing professionals & focused on what matters
– Grow: Gain insights into what your customers will be clamoring for coming years & how you can deliver now

If you are a Promising Brand too? Nominate now – [email protected]

Join us to go extra miles to Achieve, Accomplish & Triumph!

For more information: https://et-bestbrands.com/promising/

Copyright 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com

Related Stories

AIM ImmunoTech Announces Commencement of Phase 2 Study of Ampligen® for the Treatment of Pancreatic Cancer

Rentschler Biopharma appoints Mark Caswell as Vice President, Site Head for US Facility

Crypto Finance Coin (CTFC) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

WEMADE’s CEO Henry Chang Appears on CNBC Arabia

Bee Vectoring Technologies Granted Patent in Brazil, the World’s Largest Crop Protection Market

Awakn Life Sciences Signs Second Licensing Partnership Agreement and Expands Commercial Operations Into Canada

You may have missed

AIM ImmunoTech Announces Commencement of Phase 2 Study of Ampligen® for the Treatment of Pancreatic Cancer

Rentschler Biopharma appoints Mark Caswell as Vice President, Site Head for US Facility

Crypto Finance Coin (CTFC) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

WEMADE’s CEO Henry Chang Appears on CNBC Arabia

Bee Vectoring Technologies Granted Patent in Brazil, the World’s Largest Crop Protection Market

error: Content is protected !!