The Standard Names Winston Hall Second Vice President, Engagement and Strategy, Actuarial Transformation

In his new role, Hall will work with the company’s actuarial community and business units to ensure the actuarial team’s transformative work meets The Standard’s expanding business and talent needs.

Prior to joining The Standard, Hall was a finance actuary at Legal & General Retirement America. He previously held various actuarial and leadership roles focused on model development, risk assessment, finance and governance at MassMutual, GE Capital, Voya Financial and ING.

“His people-first mindset, practical approach to maximizing actuarial talent, and passion for connecting employees with an organization’s purpose and strategy make Winston a great fit for this role,” said Lauren Canfield, assistant vice president and actuary, Actuarial Transformation, at The Standard.

Hall earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics, actuarial science and applied mathematics at The University of Texas at Austin.

Hall is a fellow of the Society of Actuaries and a member of the American Academy of Actuaries.

