Thousands of educators, policymakers & technology leaders assemble to discuss the future of education in Thailand

BANGKOK, Aug 25, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – On 14-15 September 2022, EDUtech Thailand (www.terrapinn.com/virtual/edutech-thailand/index.stm) will once again bring together the entire education ecosystem in Thailand to discuss new strategies, pedagogies, and innovations to bring inspiration in education to all.

Over the two days, over 100 expert speakers (www.terrapinn.com/virtual/edutech-thailand/speakers.stm) from K-12 Schools and higher education institutions across Thailand will be addressing key themes such as Digital Leadership, Hybrid Learning, and Next-Gen Tools and Pedagogy in both English and Thai.

Headlining the festival agenda is Chayaporn Wattanasiri, President of Mae Fah Lung University. She’ll be sharing higher education’s move into the digital age, especially in the area of assessments.

Additional featured speakers at EDUtech Thailand include:

– Prof Banchong Mahaisavariya, President, Mahidol University

– Assoc. Prof Jirapon Sunkpho, Vice President of Information Technology, Graduate Program in IT Policy and Management, Thammasat University

– Dr. Vinutthaput Phophet, Principal, Pakkred Secondary School

– Asst. Prof. Anucha Somabut, Acting Director, Learning and Teaching Innovation Center, Khon Kaen University

– Dr. Krittika Tanprasert, Director of the Learning Institute, King Mongkut’s University of Technology Thonburi

– Dr Atthawet Prougestaporn, Vice Rector for Academic and Faculty Affairs, Dusit Thani College

– Dr. Lugkana Worasinchai, Co-Managing Director, IKI-SEA Vice President, Bangkok University

– Varantorn (Ome) Thiensri, Associate Director of ICT, Harrow International AISL

– Dr Piyarat Khanthap, Director of ICT and K-12 ICT Coordinator, KIS International School, Bangkok

– Arnan (Roger) Sipitakiat, Ph.D., Director, Teaching and Learning Innovation Center, Chiang Mai University

– Dr Chanita Rukspollmuang, Assistant President, Siam University

– Assoc. Prof. Chailerd Pichitpornchai, Director for Institute for Innovative Learning, Cognitive Neuroscience, Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University

– Fuangarun Preededilok, Chair, Division of Development Education, Faculty of Education, Chulalongkorn University

– Rebecca Owens, Head of Secondary, Bromsgrove International School

– Wigran Jornthapa, School Director, Jornchanasuksa School

– Jacqui Brelsford, University Counsellor, British International School, Phuket

– Richard Burkhill, Director of Digital Learning, Rugby School, Thailand

Running alongside the conference is a virtual exhibition hall showcasing the latest education technologies by edtech leaders including Lenovo, Google for Education, Amazon Web Services, Zoom, Coursera for Campus and more (www.terrapinn.com/virtual/edutech-thailand/partners.stm).

The two-day free-to-attend conference and exhibition is expected to gather over 1,000 education stakeholders from Thailand and beyond.

About EDUtech Thailand 2022

Date: 14-15 September 2022, LIVE ONLINE Conference & Exhibition opening hours: 08:30 am ICT

Website: www.terrapinn.com/virtual/edutech-thailand/index.stm

Register: https://secure.terrapinn.com/V5/step1.aspx?E=10577

About Terrapinn

Terrapinn is a business media company. Its products are trade exhibitions, conferences, training solutions and electronic and print publications. For more information, please visit www.terrapinn.com.

