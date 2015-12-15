Tivic Health to Report Second Quarter 2022 Earnings on August 15 Via Conference Call and Webcast

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$TIVC #healthcare—Tivic Health® Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: TIVC), a commercial-phase health technology company that develops and commercializes bioelectronic medicine, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter of 2022 via conference call and webcast, Monday, August 15, 2022, at 1:30 pm PT / 4:30 pm ET.

Teleconference Details:



Toll-Free: 877-545-0320



International: 973-528-0002



Participant Access Code: 492379

Webcast Link:



https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2865/46308

Shareholders also may submit questions in advance of the earnings call by sending them to the following email address – [email protected]. The deadline for submitting questions in advance of the webcast/conference call is 5:00 PM ET on August 11, 2022. Due to time constraints and the nature of the questions please be advised that not all questions submitted can be answered.

About Tivic Health

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. is a commercial-phase health technology company delivering non-invasive bioelectronic treatments that provide consumers a choice in the treatment of inflammation and related conditions. For more information visit https://tivichealth.com @TivicHealth

Contacts

Investor Contact:

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Tivic Health



Cheryl Delgreco



[email protected]

617-723-4004