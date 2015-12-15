Todos Medical Announces First Long COVID Clinic Laboratory Services Agreement for Long COVID Panel Biomarker Partnership with Amerimmune Diagnostics

RTHM collaborating on Tollovid™ 3CL inhibitor immune support supplement case studies

Tollovid biomarker data to support potential structure-function claims in Long COVID

New York, NY, and Tel Aviv, ISRAEL, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire — Todos Medical, Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF), a comprehensive medical diagnostics and related solutions company, today announced the first commercial patient samples have been received for its Long COVID Panel biomarker partnership between its CLIA/CAP certified lab Provista Diagnostics and Amerimmune Diagnostics, a CLIA/CAP certified laboratory with expertise in immune diagnostics and a leader in the field of clinical immunology and immune assessment of acute and long-COVID. The patient samples received were requisitioned by Long COVID Clinic RTHM (Real Time Health Monitoring) , the partnership’s first Long COVID Clinic client, collected at a Quest Diagnostics service center in the United States and shipped to Amerimmune’s lab in McLean, Virginia for processing. The cPass neutralizing antibody and total antibody portion of the panel is being subcontracted to Provista in Atlanta, GA and the data sent back to Amerimmune to include in their report back to the RTHM physician. The various biomarker tests included in the Long COVID Panel are covered by commercial insurance and Medicare.

Additionally, RTHM physicians are now working with Todos’ subsidiary 3CL Pharma on its Tollovid™ 3CL protease inhibitor immune support supplement case study series, and will now begin to monitor biomarker data with the Long COVID Panel. The objective is for Long COVID Panel data to be included in Todos’ ongoing Tollovid case study series going forward to corroborate perceived patient benefit. Todos intends to use data gathered during the case study series and its ongoing IRB-waived market research study to inform Tollovid dosing recommendations for clients. Additionally, Todos is planning a controlled Tollovid Phase 2 study.

“We are really pleased to see the pieces coming together to allow for our evaluation of Tollovid as a potentially important supplement product for Long COVID,” said Dr. Jennifer Curtin, RTHM’s Chief Medical Officer. “We have had patients who have experienced tremendous results on Tollovid and others who did not benefit as much. As such, we are now looking to expand our evaluation of immune biomarkers in Long COVID to better understand which patients may benefit from Tollovid alone, or potentially in combination with other products, so that we can add key objective data to the clinical data we are gathering for each patient. This may allow us to better understand underlying sub-clinical benefits that may exist that will eventually result in symptom improvement. This is critical for Long COVID patients to understand so that we can develop individualized regimens to give each patient that best opportunity for success and healing.”

To purchase Tollovid please visit Amazon or www.MyTollovid.com .

About RTHM:

Founded in Redwood City CA, RTHM integrates remote clinical medicine and research with advanced molecular and digital measurement technologies to bring new diagnostics and treatments to patients faster, starting with Long COVID. RTHM are currently seeing patients in California, Oregon, Washington, Florida, and Arizona USA with plans on expanding to all 50 states. The website is: www.rthm.com .

About Amerimmune Diagnostics LLC

Founded in 2010, Amerimmune Diagnostics focuses on immunological testing as a solution to the unmet need and timely diagnosis of immune disorders. Amerimmune combines immunophenotyping flow cytometry testing, expert interpretation and recommendations. Amerimmune testing empowers the private practitioner to optimally manage their patient population.

For more information, please visit www.amerimmunediagnostics.com .

About Tollovid® and Tollovid Daily™

Tollovid and Tollovid Daily are oral dietary supplement products made from natural ingredients that help support and maintain healthy immune function and also have potent 3CL protease inhibition properties based upon in vitro functional assays that show strong inhibition of 3CL protease activity. Tollovid and Tollovid Daily bind to the active site (receptor binding domain) of the 3CL protease. Tollovid has a 5-day dosing regimen, with 4 doses of 3 pills taken each day that provides maximum immune support. Tollovid Daily is a daily immune support product with a dosing regimen of twice daily. Preliminary data from an ongoing IRB-waiver study of customers who used the products to assist with their COVID and Long COVID was recently announced.

To purchase Tollovid please visit Amazon or www.MyTollovid.com .

About Tollovir®

Tollovir® is an oral 3CL protease inhibitor and anti-cytokine therapeutic candidate for the intervention of the Nidovirus group of viruses that includes coronaviruses such as SARS-CoV-2, COVID-19, SARS-CoV-1, MERS and 229E. Tollovir is made from all natural ingredients that are qualified to ensure strong inhibition of the 3CL protease in vitro, as well as strong anti-cytokine activity. Tollovir has successfully completed a Phase 2 clinical trial in Israel for the treatment of patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Tollovir will be developed for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 (severe and critical), moderate COVID-19, long-haul COVID and potentially pediatric COVID-19.

About Todos Medical Ltd.

Founded in Rehovot, Israel with offices in New York City, Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF) engineers life-saving diagnostic solutions for the early detection of a variety of cancers. The Company’s state-of-the-art and patented Todos Biochemical Infrared Analyses (TBIA) is a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood analysis that examines cancer’s influence on the immune system, looking for biochemical changes in blood mononuclear cells and plasma. Todos’ two internally developed cancer-screening tests, TMB-1 and TMB-2 have received a CE mark in Europe. Todos recently acquired U.S.-based medical diagnostics company Provista Diagnostics, Inc. to gain rights to its Alpharetta, Georgia-based CLIA/CAP certified lab currently performing PCR COVID testing and Provista’s proprietary commercial-stage Videssa® breast cancer blood test.

Todos is also developing blood tests for the early detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer’s disease. The Lymphocyte Proliferation Test (LymPro Test™) is a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes (PBLs) and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle. It is believed that certain diseases, most notably Alzheimer’s disease, are the result of compromised cellular machinery that leads to aberrant cell cycle re-entry by neurons, which then leads to apoptosis. LymPro is unique in the use of peripheral blood lymphocytes as a surrogate for neuronal cell function, suggesting a common relationship between PBLs and neurons in the brain.

Todos formed the Israeli-based majority-owned joint venture 3CL Pharma, Ltd with NLC Pharma in March of 2022 to consolidate all of the intellectual property pursuing the development of diagnostic tests targeting the 3CL protease, as well as 3CL protease inhibitor botanical and pharmaceutical products that target a fundamental reproductive mechanism of coronaviruses. 3CL Pharma, through Todos’ brand, has commercialized the 3CL protease inhibitor immune support dietary supplement Tollovid® in the United States, is developing the dual mechanism 3CL protease inhibitor & anti-cytokine therapeutic drug candidate Tollovir®, while also developing the 3CL protease inhibitor diagnostic TolloTest™.

For more information, please visit https://www.todosmedical.com/ .

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected clinical development programs and clinical trials. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of clinical trials and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection for product candidates; competition from other biotechnology companies; and our ability to obtain additional funding required to conduct our research, development and commercialization activities. In addition, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; delays or obstacles in launching our clinical trials; changes in legislation; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; lack of validation of our technology as we progress further and lack of acceptance of our methods by the scientific community; inability to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products; unforeseen scientific difficulties that may develop with our process; greater cost of final product than anticipated; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from the competition; and laboratory results that do not translate to equally good results in real settings, all of which could cause the actual results or performance to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Todos Medical does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Todos Medical, please refer to its reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Todos Corporate Contact:

Daniel Hirsch

CFO

Todos Medical

917-983-4229 x 104

[email protected]