Toshiba Launches its 3rd Generation SiC MOSFETs that Contribute to the Higher Efficiency of Industrial Equipment

– The lineup covers 1200V and 650V products –

KAWASAKI, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has launched new power devices, the “TWxxNxxxC series,” its 3rd generation silicon carbide(SiC) MOSFETs[1][2] that deliver low on-resistance and significantly reduced switching loss. Ten products, five 1200V and five 650V products, have started shipping today.


The new products reduce on-resistance per unit area (RDS(ON)A) by about 43%[3], allowing the drain-source on-resistance * gate-drain charge (RDS(ON)*Qgd), an important index that represents the relationship between conduction loss and switching loss, to be lowered by about 80%[4]. This cuts the switching loss by about 20%[5], and lowers both on-resistance and switching loss. The new products contribute to higher equipment efficiency.

Toshiba will continue to expand its lineup of power devices and to enhance its production facilities, and aims to realize a carbon-free economy by providing high-performance power devices that are easy to use.

Notes:

[1] Toshiba has developed a device structure that reduces on-resistance per unit area (RDS(ON)A) by using a structure with built-in schottky barrier diode developed for the 2nd generation SiC MOSFETs, and also reduces feedback capacitance in the JFET region.

[2] MOSFET: metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor

[3] Comparison of the new 1200V SiC MOSFETs when RDS(ON)A is set to 1 in the 2nd generation SiC MOSFETs. Toshiba survey.

[4] Comparison of the new 1200V SiC MOSFETs when RDS(ON)*Qgd is set to 1 in the 2nd generation SiC MOSFETs. Toshiba survey.

[5] Comparison of the new 1200V SiC MOSFETs and the 2nd generation SiC MOSFETs. Toshiba survey.

Applications

・Switching power supplies (servers, data center, communications equipment, etc.)

・EV charging stations

・Photovoltaic inverters

・Uninterruptible power supplies (UPS)

Features

・Low on-resistance per unit area (RDS(ON)A)

・Low drain-source on-resistance * gate-drain charge (RDS(ON)*Qgd)

・Low diode forward voltage: VDSF= -1.35V (typ.) @VGS= -5V

Main Specifications

(@Ta=25°C unless otherwise specified)

Part number

Package

Absolute maximum ratings

Electrical characteristics

Sample

Check

&

Availability

Drain-

source

voltage

VDSS

(V)

Gate-

source

voltage

VGSS

(V)

Drain

current

(DC)

ID

(A)

Drain-

source

On-

resistance

RDS(ON)

typ.

(mΩ)

Gate

threshold

voltage

Vth

(V)

Total

gate

charge

Qg

typ.

(nC)

Gate-

drain

charge

Qgd

typ.

(nC)

Input

capacitance

Ciss

typ.

(pF)

Diode

forward

voltage

VDSF

typ.

(V)

@Tc=25°C

@VGS=18V

@VDS=10V

@VDS=400V,

f=100kHz

@VGS= -5V

TW015N120C

TO-247

1200

-10 to 25

100

15

3.0 to 5.0

158

23

6000

-1.35

Buy Online

TW030N120C

60

30

82

13

2925

Buy Online

TW045N120C

40

45

57

8.9

1969

Buy Online

TW060N120C

36

60

46

7.8

1530

Buy Online

TW140N120C

20

140

24

4.2

691

Buy Online

TW015N65C

650

100

15

128

19

4850

Buy Online

TW027N65C

58

27

65

10

2288

Buy Online

TW048N65C

40

48

41

6.2

1362

Buy Online

TW083N65C

30

83

28

3.9

873

Buy Online

TW107N65C

20

107

21

2.3

600

Buy Online

Follow the links below for more on the new products.

1200 Products

TW015N120C
TW030N120C
TW045N120C
TW060N120C
TW140N120C

650 Products

TW015N65C
TW027N65C
TW048N65C
TW083N65C
TW107N65C

Follow the links below for more on Toshiba SiC MOSFETs.

SiC Power Devices
SiC MOSFETs

To check availability of the new products at online distributors, visit:

1200 Products

TW015N120C

Buy Online

TW030N120C

Buy Online

TW045N120C

Buy Online

TW060N120C

Buy Online

TW140N120C

Buy Online

650V Products

TW015N65C

Buy Online

TW027N65C

Buy Online

TW048N65C

Buy Online

TW083N65C

Buy Online

TW107N65C

Buy Online

* Company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

* Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, a leading supplier of advanced semiconductor and storage solutions, draws on over half a century of experience and innovation to offer customers and business partners outstanding discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD products.

The company’s 23,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize product value, and promote close collaboration with customers in the co-creation of value and new markets. With annual sales now surpassing 850-billion yen (US$7.5 billion), Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation looks forward to building and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.

Find out more at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html

Contacts

Customer Inquiries:
Power Device Sales & Marketing Dept.

Tel: +81-44-548-2216

Contact Us

Media Inquiries:
Chiaki Nagasawa

Digital Marketing Department

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Mail: [email protected]

