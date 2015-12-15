TraceSafe Launches ShiftCarbon: A Comprehensive Carbon Management Platform to Measure, Mitigate and Offset Carbon Emissions

New products offer a fully managed carbon lifecycle solution and enable the sale of offsets to enterprise customers

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – August 9, 2022) – Tracesafe Inc., (CSE: TSF) (“TraceSafe” or the “Company”), a global leader in location-aware Internet of Things (IoT) platforms for large-scale enterprise operations and managed decarbonization, has announced the launch of ShiftCarbon- a comprehensive carbon management platform. ShiftCarbon is the company’s biggest launch since its award-winning platform for enterprise safety, AllSafe. ShiftCarbon will consolidate critical climate data for SMBs and will help them reduce their carbon footprint using high-quality offsets. It is a highly modular platform built to support organizations wherever they are in their journey toward carbon neutrality and net-zero. ShiftCarbon will enable:

Transparent and credible offset purchase from verified projects across the world

Mitigation plan powered by asset level data and insights using sensors and IoT

Reporting frameworks for compliance and stakeholder engagement

Measurement of Scope 1,2 and 3 carbon emissions across the supply chain

TraceSafe announced a strategic focus on the new business vertical early this year and since then has made definitive moves toward the renewed vision. The company expanded the scope and power of IoT into the world of carbon data capture with the launch of ThermoSense- a sensor based approach to sustainable supply chain, followed by the acquisition of Offsety- a carbon offset market place for managed decarbonization and most recently, the launch of its events emissions calculator that will help global sporting events reach net-zero faster. The company’s focus was driven by a global call for urgent climate action led by investors, governments and customers coupled with the business needs of its Fortune 500 customers across North America and Asia Pacific.

“Organizations are being driven to decarbonize by all major stakeholders, yet they aren’t able to reliably measure their emissions or access efficient decarbonization opportunities. With ShiftCarbon, our vision was to offer solutions that would help customers address their immediate needs, irrespective of where they stand in their net-zero journey,” said Wayne Lloyd, TraceSafe CEO. “Organizational climate goals cannot be met overnight, but with smart innovations, we are optimistic that they can be accelerated. Leaders who embrace our solution now, will be able to drive sustainable growth for their organizations, and a sustainable future for the planet.”

ShiftCarbon brings together the best of technology and services to gather long term emissions data and credible offset opportunities on a modular platform. The company will continue to announce platform updates for each module in the coming weeks. More details of the platform can be found here- www.tracesafe.io/shiftcarbon.

About TraceSafe

TraceSafe provides Internet of Things (IoT) solutions transforming large-scale industrial and enterprise operations with unique wearables, industrial-grade sensors and award-winning analytics platform. The Company’s hardware solutions, powered by advanced low-power bluetooth beacons, work together with its proprietary software to provide mission-critical data enabling safer, efficient and sustainable enterprise environments. With presence across North America, Asia and Europe, TraceSafe’s solutions are trusted by leading organizations in healthcare, hospitality, construction, events, education and government. Recently, the company announced a strategic focus towards ‘managed decarbonization’ to help companies take credible climate action using high quality offsets. To this end, TraceSafe acquired an offset marketplace and launched its full suite of carbon management solutions- www.tracesafe.io/shiftcarbon

For further information, please contact:

Wayne Lloyd, CEO

+1 (604) 629-9975

[email protected]

Mark Leung, CFO

+1 (778) 655-4242

[email protected]

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Statements in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on TraceSafe’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates, including with respect to expectations regarding the TraceSafe assets and their application, future business plans and relationships, future developments in respect of carbon and climate risks and solutions adopted in response to climate change, and the deployment and acceptance of the TraceSafe technology. Although TraceSafe believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict, including the suitability of our products to help businesses and governments respond to climate change and impact of carbon emissions and government responses thereto and general economic and market conditions. Therefore, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and TraceSafe undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances unless otherwise required to do so by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/133211