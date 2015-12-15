TransRe Announces New Chief Operating Officer

Matt Mahoney assumes role to bring strategic focus to key areas of performance

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TransRe has named Matthew Mahoney to the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer. In addition to his continuing responsibilities for finance and accounting, Mr. Mahoney will also assume responsibility for the strategic direction of TransRe’s legal, regulatory, audit and information technology departments. As part of these changes, TransRe has promoted Brian Gallahue to Deputy Chief Financial Officer, in which role he will continue to report to Mr. Mahoney.

Mr. Mahoney joined TransRe in 2008 from Pricewaterhouse Coopers’ insurance practice, since when he has assumed roles of increasing responsibility, most recently promoted to Chief Financial Officer in 2015. In that role, Mr. Mahoney has led the evolution of the finance and accounting department to meet the demands of an increasingly complex global operating environment: he led the successful onboarding of a new global general ledger, the restructuring of the tax department and the optimization of TransRe’s capital structure.

Mr. Mahoney will continue to report directly to Ken Brandt, Chairman, President and CEO of TransRe.

About TransRe

Established in 1977, TransRe is the brand name for Transatlantic Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries (including Transatlantic Reinsurance Company). TransRe, wholly owned by Alleghany Corporation, is a reinsurance organization headquartered in New York with operations worldwide. TransRe offer the capacity, expertise and creativity necessary to structure programs across the full spectrum of property, casualty and specialty risks. Please visit www.transre.com for more information.

