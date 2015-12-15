Trustmark Announces New Equipment Finance Line of Business

JACKSON, Miss.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trustmark National Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQGS:TRMK), today announced the introduction of a new line of business, Equipment Finance, in its Specialty Banking division that is based in Atlanta, GA.

“We are pleased to add equipment financing to our competitive and comprehensive catalogue of products and services,” said Monica Day, Trustmark President of Institutional Banking. “Our new Equipment Finance business will enable Trustmark to serve a broader range of commercial businesses and assist clients nationwide in obtaining assets to grow their business.”

The Equipment Finance team is led by Joe Hines, who joined Trustmark in June as Managing Director of Equipment Finance. With a 25-year career in the industry, Hines has extensive experience in Equipment Finance and management.

A team of seasoned professionals has been assembled to work with Hines to launch the Equipment Finance business. Jason Center has been named Director of Equipment Finance Originations. Also joining the team are Sara Higby, Senior Manager of Equipment Finance Operations and Patty Culos, Equipment Finance Underwriting Manager.

“Our team of accomplished professionals has the experience, skills and talent to help commercial clients of all sizes and types reach their equipment objectives and achieve their financial goals,” stated David Shutley, Senior Vice President and Director of Specialty Banking. “Customers will be able to acquire large equipment loans and leases through our credit offerings, while enjoying Trustmark’s best in class customer service.”

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation is a financial services company providing banking and financial solutions through offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas. Visit trustmark.com for more information.

