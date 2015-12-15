Tufin Wins 2022 SC Award for Best Risk/Policy Management Solution

Tufin Orchestration Suite Recognized for Ability to Help Organizations Define a Comprehensive Security Policy and Rapidly Automate Network Changes

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cybersecurity—Tufin®, the leader in security policy automation, today announced that the Tufin Orchestration Suite has been named the winner of the 2022 SC Award in Trust for Best Risk/Policy Management Solution.

The Tufin Orchestration Suite is a unified platform that enables IT and cloud security teams to gain centralized visibility into their infrastructure and traffic, design & automate security policy, proactively meet compliance obligations, and collaborate successfully to adopt an aggressive, enterprise-wide security posture.

“Today’s enterprise environment is constantly changing. New endpoints are added on a daily basis, and with the recent massive expansion in usage of cloud technologies, the potential for security issues has grown exponentially,” said Ruvi Kitov, CEO and co-founder of Tufin. “Companies worldwide look to Tufin to provide that single point of visibility which can be used to establish and enforce a comprehensive security policy. Our team is dedicated to ensuring our products remain as powerful and easy-to-use as possible. This award is a true testament to their hard work and dedication.”

The announcement was made Monday, August 22, 2022, as part of SC Media’s 2022 SC Awards coverage. The industry awards program is cybersecurity’s most prestigious and competitive program, recognizing the solutions, organizations, and people driving innovation and success in information security.

“The last year brought distinct challenges for the customer community, who are still struggling to manage the impact of the pandemic while transitioning to a new security standard,” said Jill Aitoro, senior vice president of content strategy at CyberRisk Alliance and editor in chief of SC Media. “Winners of our Trust Awards answered the call by delivering technology that could help manage the evolving threat landscape.”

Now in its 25th year, the 2022 SC Awards were the most competitive to date, with a record 800 entries received across 38 categories, expanding its recognition program to include several new award categories that reflect the shifting dynamics and emerging industry trends. Trust Award winners were selected by a world-class panel of cybersecurity leaders from sectors including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, consulting, and education among others.

About Tufin



Tufin simplifies management of some of the largest, most complex networks in the world, consisting of thousands of firewall and network devices and emerging hybrid cloud infrastructures. Enterprises select the Tufin Orchestration Suite™ to increase agility despite ever-changing business demands while reducing costs, ensuring compliance with regulations and internal policies, and maintaining a robust security posture. A single solution designed to meet the needs of both network and cloud security teams, the Suite reduces the attack surface and meets the need for greater visibility into secure and reliable application connectivity. With over 2,000 customers since its inception, Tufin’s network security automation enables enterprises to implement accurate changes in minutes instead of days, while improving their security posture and business agility. Find out more at www.tufin.com, follow the company on Twitter and read more on Tufin’s blog.

About CyberRisk Alliance



CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA’s brands include SC Media, SecurityWeekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, and the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative. Click here to learn more.

