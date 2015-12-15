TurnOnGreen Announces Sponsorship of Paretta Autosport for INDYCAR’s Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AP #AmosKohn—TurnOnGreen, Inc. (“TurnOnGreen”), a green energy technology and power supply company and subsidiary of BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: NILE), announced today that it will be the primary sponsor of the No. 16 Paretta Autosport Dallara Chevrolet for the upcoming Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, on September 9th through September 11th.





The NTT INDYCAR Series season finale at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, California, will be the fourth race of 2022 for Paretta Autosport and its driver Simona De Silvestro, a Swiss native nicknamed the “Iron Maiden.” Paretta Autosport is the only female-owned, female-driven, and female-forward team in the NTT INDYCAR Series. Continuing the legacy that started at their ground-breaking 2021 Indianapolis 500 effort with a team comprised of more than 65% women, including over-the-wall crew members, the team continues to inspire diverse interest in STEM through racing.

“We are pleased to have TurnOnGreen come on board as our primary sponsor for the NTT INDYCAR Series season finale which enabled us to add one more race to our 2022 calendar,” said Beth Paretta, CEO and team principal of Paretta Autosport. “Adding a fourth race this season not only strengthens Simona’s and our team’s breadth of knowledge and experience, but it reinforces our goal of continual growth as we look towards an even more robust 2023 season.”

“TurnOnGreen is an emerging company in the scalable electric vehicle supply and e-Mobility sector, women are making decisions in these areas more and more, so it’s a win-win situation for all,” Paretta continued. “As a Northern California-based company, partnering with them for the Laguna Seca race was the perfect venue to showcase our team to them in their own backyard. We look forward hosting them and their guests and showing them what INDYCAR racing is all about.”

“We are excited to promote women in sport, green energy technology, and e-Mobility,” said Amos Kohn, Chief Executive Officer at TurnOnGreen. “Through our sponsorship, we hope to provide the INDYCAR Series fan base and other corporate sponsors with a reliable source of energy efficient, state-of-the-art EV charging and custom power solutions for their homes and businesses.”

TurnOnGreen and its subsidiary, Digital Power Corporation, provide advanced, custom power solutions and green energy solutions to the world’s most demanding industries. TurnOnGreen serves a diverse range of industries and is committed to building a robust public and private electric vehicle charging infrastructure throughout the United States and Canada.

About BitNile Holdings, Inc.

BitNile Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, BitNile owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, oil exploration, telecommunications, karaoke audio equipment, hotel operations, medical/biopharma, and textiles. In addition, BitNile extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. BitNile’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.BitNile.com.

About TurnOnGreen, Inc.

TurnOnGreen Inc. designs and manufactures innovative, feature-rich, and top-quality power products for mission-critical applications, lifesaving and sustaining applications spanning multiple sectors in the harshest environments. The diverse markets we serve include defense and aerospace, medical and healthcare, industrial, telecommunications and e-Mobility. TurnOnGreen brings decades of experience to every project, working with our clients to develop leading-edge products to meet a wide range of needs. TurnOnGreen’s headquarters are located at Milpitas, CA; www.TurnOnGreen.com.

About Paretta Autosport

Paretta Autosport is the only women-forward team in INDYCAR history. Launched in 2021, the Team qualified and ran its first race, the 2021 Indianapolis 500. The team operates under the mission of unifying the current generation and inspiring the next. With approximately 65% of the team comprised of women across all roles, Paretta Autosport shines a bright light on diversity and inclusion for all while developing talent to feed the STEM workforce pipeline well beyond motorsports.

At Paretta Autosport, the competitive spirit drives us. We work hard and always strive for better: for ourselves, for our team, and for others. For more information on our team and our initiatives visit www.parettaautosport.com.

