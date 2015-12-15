U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency leader headlines Wolters Kluwer’s 26th annual CRA & Fair Lending Colloquium

Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael J. Hsu, along with policy consultant James Ballentine, to present keynotes exploring fair lending issues

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CRAcolloquium—Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions will host its 26th annual CRA & Fair Lending Colloquium November 13-16 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. This year’s sessions feature dialogue and debate by some of the nation’s top federal banking regulators, bank compliance officers, and other regulatory compliance experts on significant fair lending and Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) compliance issues impacting the U.S. banking industry.

Michael J. Hsu, Acting Comptroller of the Currency for the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), will present his keynote on Monday, November 14. James Ballentine, a longtime public policy and government affairs expert who is founder and CEO of Ballentine Strategies, will present his keynote on Tuesday, November 15.

This year’s Colloquium features top U.S. regulators and other leading regulatory compliance experts exploring in-depth fair lending and Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) issues—as well as other related and trending regulatory developments—in a series of panel discussions and presentations. A topic of special attention this year will center on the recent Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to modernize CRA regulations to better reflect significant changes in the banking industry since the last major revision to the regulations in 1995.

Hsu leads the OCC’s efforts to ensure its regulated institutions provide fair and equitable access to credit and services. He will elaborate on the OCC’s examination, supervision, and enforcement priorities and discuss how the agency addresses discriminatory lending practices to ensure compliance with fair lending and other customer protection laws.

James Ballentine’s presentation, “Signals to Watch: Why the 2022 Midterm Elections Matter for CRA, HMDA and Fair Lending Compliance,” will look at the U.S. midterm election results and changes that are likely to impact the legislative and regulatory landscape, particularly those pertaining to the CRA and fair lending.

Joining the keynoters as featured speakers presenting insights and updates at this year’s Colloquium are Eric Belsky, the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; Mark Pearce, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation; Grovetta Gardineer, OCC; Jon Seward, U.S. Department of Justice; and Patrice Ficklin, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Along with these presenters, bank CRA and fair lending compliance officers, federal regulators, attorneys, community group representatives, and other industry experts will speak at this year’s Colloquium.

“For more than two decades, the Colloquium has provided U.S. bankers an incredible opportunity to hear directly from regulators and industry leaders about the most pressing implications around regulatory compliance developments in fair lending and CRA for their institutions,” said Timothy R. Burniston, Senior Advisor, Regulatory Strategy at Wolters Kluwer. “Given the increasing scope and complexity of regulatory change—including significant changes proposed for the CRA regulations and examination framework, and initiatives such as the forthcoming final Dodd Frank Section 1071 small business lending data collection rules —attendees will come away better informed and prepared to manage these complex issues.”

Since its inception in 1996, the Colloquium has become the most prominent forum for bank and credit union compliance officers, state and federal banking regulators, risk managers, consultants, vendors and other industry players seeking deep insights on fair lending and CRA issues as they navigate increasingly complex regulatory and risk management challenges facing financial institutions today.

“The Colloquium continues to bring together a range of expertise, viewpoints, and depth on key regulatory compliance issues facing U.S. banks and credit unions,” noted Steve Meirink, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions. “We are pleased and honored to have these top regulatory compliance experts contribute their insights at this year’s Colloquium and look forward to spirited discussions around these critical topics.”

Sponsors of the 2022 Colloquium include the American Bankers Association and the Independent Community Bankers of America. For more information, please visit Wolters Kluwer’s CRA & Fair Lending Colloquium website.

