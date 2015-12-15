Unfold and behold! The Galaxy Z series is coming to Verizon, the network America relies on

Pre-order today with deals you want on the network you need

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 are coming to Verizon — the network American relies on — with pre-orders starting today.

Both phones take full advantage of 5G Ultra Wideband, so you can download and stream movies and TV shows in seconds, video conference and collaborate remotely in near real-time and take advantage of new immersive experiences. This is yet another example of Verizon’s focus to accelerate 5G mobility growth with cutting-edge new smartphones.

The deals you want on the network you love

For a limited time, Verizon has some great offers to help get a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 or Z Fold4 in your hands when they hit stores on August 26.

Get up to $800 off the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 or Z Fold4 with select trade-in on a qualified 5G Unlimited plan. Once your eligible trade-in is received, the $800 will be applied as a bill credit every month for 36 months 1 . Plus, if you switch, get a $200 Verizon eCard after you sign up 2 .

. Plus, if you switch, get a $200 Verizon eCard after you sign up . For a limited time, pre-order your 128GB Galaxy Z Flip4 or 256GB Galaxy Z Fold4 on Verizon and get upgraded to the next storage tier for free.

The best tech in the Galaxy

The Samsung Galaxy family just keeps getting bigger with awesome new phones and wearables, all coming to Verizon for both consumer and business customers.

Galaxy Z Flip4 is the perfect match for your personality and it’s perfectly pocket-sized. The compact, foldable design lets you say “bye!” to the bulk without sacrificing a big screen, and it fits easily into your front pocket.

Getting that post-worthy solo shot is simple with a phone that stands on its own. Shoot hands-free video or capture full group selfies at various angles by partially folding Z Flip4 to activate FlexCam3 and never worry about your makeshift tripod falling over again. Quick Shot lets you keep your Galaxy Z Flip4 conveniently compact while you see yourself on the cover screen and capture those post-worthy moments on the go.

Take back the night and capture incredible pics in the dark with Night Mode. Get ready to catch all those nighttime memories, whether you’re hanging downtown after sundown or camping under the stars with friends. And keep the party going with an enhanced long-lasting battery and 25W Super Fast Charging4.

Galaxy Z Flip4 comes in Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold and Blue, starting at $27.77 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $999.99 retail).

Galaxy Z Fold4 is the powerhouse of the Galaxy line-up, with features that are perfect for creators, business users and entertainment lovers alike. The new Taskbar5 provides a layout similar to your PC, offering access to your favorite and recent apps. Also, it’s easy to attend a virtual work meeting and capture important notes using the S Pen (sold separately).

With multiple windows, performing different tasks is simple with Galaxy Z Fold46. Capture share-worthy takes with the rear camera of Galaxy Z Fold4, featuring 8K video recording and 50 megapixel resolution, and now, with 30x Space Zoom7. But the true crown jewel of the Galaxy Z Fold4 is the massive, immersive main display that pairs perfectly with 5G Ultra Wideband for playing your favorite games, streaming action-packed movies and video calling with crystal clear detail. Then just fold it back up, slide it into your jeans and you’re ready to go.

Both phones are built to stand the test of fun with protective technology that lets you go with the flow without the worry, including an Armor Aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus+ exterior to help resist drops and scratches. Plus, with IPX88 water resistance, Galaxy Foldables are ready for life’s splashes — whether expected or unexpected. The Galaxy Foldables are equipped with defense-grade Knox security to help protect data and Knox Vault, which enables keeping your passwords and biometrics secure. And they are optimized for Microsoft Office, making it easier to create and edit documents on the go.

Galaxy Z Fold4 comes in Greygreen, Phantom Black and Beige, starting at $49.99 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $1,799 retail).

Galaxy Watch5 and Watch 5 Pro : The next-generation Galaxy Watch features a new sapphire crystal display, Advanced Sleep Coaching9 to get a better night’s sleep, auto workout tracking10, an improved battery11 and the Galaxy Watch5 Pro steps up to a titanium case. Galaxy Watch5 Pro (45mm) is $13.88 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $499.99 retail). Galaxy Watch5 (40/44mm) starts at $9.16 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $329.99 retail).

Galaxy Buds2 Pro : Studio-quality sound isn’t just for the pros. With the Galaxy Buds2 Pro, everyone can have a next-level listening experience, whether you’re rocking out to your playlist or taking a conference call. Galaxy Buds2 Pro will be available in Graphite, White and Bora Purple for $229.99.

Get the ultimate perks on Verizon Unlimited

Pair your new Galaxy Z Flip4 or Z Fold4 phone with one of our best 5G Unlimited plans. With Welcome Unlimited, you can get the network you want at a price you’ll love for just $30 per line per month for four lines with Auto Pay, plus taxes and fees12. Our Mix & Match plans give you the flexibility to pay for what you need, including some of the most popular entertainment, like Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ and Google Play Pass on us, depending on your plan. And, our 5G Start plan was recently updated to include 5GB of mobile hotspot data at no additional cost.

Accessories and availability

Make your new Z series phone your own with new cases and screen protectors from Otterbox, kate spade New York, Samsung UAG, Incipio, ZAGG Invisibleshield and Elizabeth James (sold exclusively at Verizon).

For a limited time, get 50% off on select Samsung phone cases; get 25% off select Samsung chargers; and if you buy a Galaxy Z Flip4, Z Fold4, or any Galaxy S22 device, get $75 off on Galaxy Buds2 Pro.

Pre-order your Galaxy Z series phone in Verizon stores or at verizon.com starting August 10 at 9 a.m. ET. Verizon business customers can visit Verizon Business Group for business-specific pricing and promos.

1 5G Ultra Wideband available in select areas. 5G Nationwide available in 2700+ cities. Up to $1059.99 device payment purchase w/new or upgrade smartphone line on 5G Start, 5G Do More, 5G Play More and 5G Get More Unlimited plans req’d. $200 Verizon e-gift card (sent w/in 8 wks) w/port-in. Less $800 trade-in/promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply. $60 instant credit applied for memory upgrade within the same model.

2 Up to $1919.99 device payment purchase w/new smartphone line on 5G Start, 5G Do More, 5G Play More and 5G Get More Unlimited plans req’d. $200 Verizon e-gift card (sent w/in 8 wks) w/port-in. Less $800 trade-in/promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply. $120 instant credit applied for memory upgrade within the same model.

3 Shoot hands-free video or capture full group selfies at various angles by partially folding Z Flip4 to activate FlexCam and never worry about your makeshift tripod falling over again.

4 Fast charger sold separately.

5 Taskbar feature supported on main screen only.

6 Multi Active Window works with select applications; compatible apps growing through third party developers. Up to 3 apps may be opened on the Main Screen with Split Screen, then 5 more apps may be opened with Pop-up View for a total of 8 apps.

7 30X Space Zoom includes 3x Optical Zoom and 30x digital zoom with AI Super Resolution technology. Zooming in past 3x may cause some image deterioration.

8 Consistent with IPX8 rating, water resistant in up to 5 feet of water for up to 30 minutes. Rinse residue/dry after wet.

9 Requires the latest version of the Samsung Health app (version 6.22 or later). For sleep pattern results, user must wear watch while they sleep for at least 7 nights and complete a survey.

10 Requires the latest version of the Samsung Health app (version 6.22 or later).

11 As compared to all watches in Galaxy Watch4 series.

12 Auto Pay & paper-free billing req’d. Unlimited 5G Nationwide/4G LTE: In times of congestion, your data may be temporarily slower than other traffic. Welcome Unlimited plan cannot be mixed with other Unlimited plans; all lines on the account must be on Welcome Unlimited. Lines on Welcome Unlimited eligible only with select device promotions. Mobile Hotspot excluded. Domestic data roaming at 2G speeds.Talk, text and use unlimited data when traveling in Mexico and Canada. Data speeds are reduced to 2G after 0.5 GB/day. Also includes Unlimited talk and text to Mexico and Canada when you are in the US.

