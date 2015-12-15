USU Software AG resolves public share buyback offer

Ad hoc disclosure in accordance with Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation

– Public share buyback offer –

Möglingen, August 31, 2022. On the basis of the positive figures for the first half of 2022, the Management Board of USU Software AG (ISIN DE000A0BVU28) has today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to make the company’s shareholders a public share buyback offer for up to 523,770 of the company’s shares (around 5% of the share capital) at a set price of EUR 18,75 per share (ISIN DE000A0BVU28).

The offer price of EUR 18,75 is equivalent to a premium of around 10% based on the arithmetic average of the price of the company’s shares in the closing auction in Xetra trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange over the last ten trading days before the publication of this decision to make a public tender offer.

USU Software AG is thus exercising the authorization to acquire its own shares that was resolved by the company’s Annual General Meeting on June 26, 2020. The repurchased shares can be used for the purposes stipulated in the authorization resolution.

The offer period is due to begin on September 7, 2022 at 00:00 a.m. (CET) and end at midnight/12:00 p.m. (CET) on October 5, 2022. The offer document will be published in the Federal Gazette on September 7, 2022, from which date it will also be available on the company’s website.

Description to this ad hoc announcement:

USU increased its consolidated sales by approximately 15% to EUR 30.7 million and its EBITDA by more than 9% to EUR 3.8 million (Q2/2021: EUR 3.5 million) in the second quarter of 2022 alone. Over the first half of the year, USU’s consolidated sales rose by approximately 12% to EUR 60.3 million (Q1-Q2/2021: EUR 53.9 million) while its EBITDA grew by more than 9% to EUR 7.3 million (Q1-Q2/2021: EUR 6.7 million). The USU Group’s liquidity also increased to EUR 26.3 million as of June 30, 2022 (December 31, 2021: EUR 24.3 million). Furthermore, thanks to a large number of new and follow-up orders, USU set a new record for orders on hand of EUR 78.3 million as of the end of the second quarter of 2022 (June 30, 2021: EUR 66.2 million).

Contact

USU Software AG

Investor Relations

Falk Sorge

Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 48 67 351

E-mail: [email protected]

USU Software AG

Corporate Communications

Dr. Thomas Gerick

Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 48 67 440

E-mail: [email protected]

