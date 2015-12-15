Verizon Fuels The Love with 11Alive’s ‘Atlanta & Company,’ surprise gas giveaway

ATLANTA, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Twenty customers who recently pulled up to pumps at a RaceTrac station on Clairmont Road in Atlanta were surprised with the gift of a full gas tank, thanks to Verizon’s “Fuel The Love” initiative and 11Alive’s “Atlanta & Company,” which aired the related segment during its Aug. 30 broadcast.

The feel-good story features “Atlanta & Company” host Christine Pullara interviewing happy and thankful drivers at the RaceTrac station.

Fuel The Love aligns with the #ACallForKindness campaign, for which Verizon has teamed up with dozens of other corporate partners to make the world a kinder place, one act at a time. In addition to Fueling The Love in Atlanta, Verizon has filled hearts and tanks in Dallas ; Cincinnati ; Tampa, Fla. ; Indianapolis, Ind. ; Las Vegas ; Madison, Wisc.; Portland, Ore.; Phoenix ; and other cities en route to surprising drivers at gas stations throughout the U.S. this summer.

“We’re thrilled to Fuel The Love with kindness for the good people of Atlanta,” said Shawn Alexander, Consumer Vice President with Verizon’s Consumer Group. “It’s just one way we can all choose to heed #ACallForKindness — whether it’s at one of our stores, passing each other on the street, or texting or calling a loved one, just to inspire a smile.”

Verizon brings value at the pump – and beyond

While Verizon continues to save people money at the pump at select locations, it’s also amplifying the inherent value of being a Verizon customer every day:

Customers looking to switch to Verizon can take advantage of the new Welcome Unlimited plan – our best unlimited price ever for unlimited talk, text and data on Verizon’s 5G Nationwide network. Keep your phones and get $960 for four lines. Learn more at verizon.com/plans

With Verizon Visa® Card, cardholders can earn 4 percent in rewards on gas purchases at any time – all year round! When an eligible Verizon Wireless customer applies and is approved for the Verizon Visa Card, the new card holder gets a $100 statement credit applied to their credit card bill – after making their first purchase using the card within the first 90 days. Learn more at verizon.com/verizonvisacard

Verizon’s 5G Get More and 5G Play More unlimited plans come with streaming services included (including Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+), saving customers on services they may already pay for.

Subscribers of Verizon’s premium unlimited plans (Get More, Play More, Do More) qualify for Verizon Home Internet starting at $25/month with Auto Pay. Learn more at verizon.com/home

Verizon is not promoting Fuel the Love events in advance, but will share more details as they take place. You can learn more about the #ACallForKindness campaign and join our pledge at verizon.com/kindness .

