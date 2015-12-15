Verrica Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Verrica”) (Nasdaq: VRCA), a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions, today announced that Ted White, Verrica President and CEO, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Participants may access a live webcast of the event through the following link: https://journey.ct.events/view/f4644667-cfc0-4e04-9eea-ad7eb829da8e .

The webcast can also be accessed in the Investors/Presentations & Events section of the Verrica website at www.verrica.com . The webcast replay will be available shortly after conclusion of the event for 30 days.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Verrica is a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions. Verrica’s late-stage product candidate, VP-102, is in development to treat molluscum contagiosum, common warts and external genital warts, three of the largest unmet needs in medical dermatology. The Company has also entered a worldwide license agreement with Lytix Biopharma AS to develop and commercialize LTX-315 for dermatologic oncology conditions. For more information, visit www.verrica.com .

