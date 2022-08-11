Vistin Pharma ASA: Invitation to Q2 2022 conference call

Oslo, Norway, 11 August 2022

Vistin Pharma ASA will release its second quarter and YTD 2022 results on Friday 19th of August 2022. Vistin Pharma will host a conference call for all shareholders and interested parties at the same day; Friday 19th of August at 08:30 CET. There will be a Q&A session following the management discussion.

The conference call will be held in English.

The second quarter conference call will be available via webcast and audio through the following access points:

Webcast:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/m83myj4s

Telephone conference (online registration):
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI3e5ac1165d974dacab56dd8f81b4fba4

*****

For further information, please contact:

Alexander Karlsen
CFO
+47 97053621
[email protected]

About Vistin Pharma | www.vistin.com

Vistin Pharma is a Norwegian pharmaceutical company producing Metformin Hydrochloride (API). The Metformin is also available as Direct Compressible lubricated granules. As a solely dedicated European Metformin producer, Vistin Pharma is a wellpositioned supplier to leading pharmaceutical companies. Vistin Pharma is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and has highly qualified employees and a dedicated manufacturing facility in Kragerø.

 

 

 

Related Stories

Medicenna Announces Closing of Public Offering of Units Raising US$20 Million to Advance Pipeline

ProKidney Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointments of Dr. John M. Maraganore and Jennifer Fox

GT Biopharma Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results and Business Update

Todos Medical Completes Trial Design for Tollovid™ Long COVID Clinical Study in Adults

Ceapro Inc. Expands Collaborative Research Program with McMaster University to Develop an Inhalable Immuno-Therapeutic/-Prophylactic for COVID-19-Induced Lung Fibrosis

Verizon’s ‘Fuel the Love’ Campaign Arrives in Tampa

You may have missed

Medicenna Announces Closing of Public Offering of Units Raising US$20 Million to Advance Pipeline

ProKidney Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointments of Dr. John M. Maraganore and Jennifer Fox

GT Biopharma Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results and Business Update

Todos Medical Completes Trial Design for Tollovid™ Long COVID Clinical Study in Adults

Ceapro Inc. Expands Collaborative Research Program with McMaster University to Develop an Inhalable Immuno-Therapeutic/-Prophylactic for COVID-19-Induced Lung Fibrosis

error: Content is protected !!