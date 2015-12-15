Wade Marketing’s Independent Partnership Program Continues to Revolutionize the Digital Marketing Job Industry

Inspired creator of the Independent Partnership Program, Zach Wade, announces Wade Marketing has officially surpassed the 100th partner mark within a three month period.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania–(Newsfile Corp. – August 26, 2022) – Wade Marketing, a fully remote ad agency, launched their Independent Partnership Program earlier this summer and is pleased to announce that they have since surpassed the 100th partner mark. The agency’s first Independent Partner was registered on the 1st of June, 2022. Fast forward three months later, the program continues to grow and successfully work with 100 partners and counting.

The Independent Partnership Program is an initiative where Wade Marketing helps their partners acquire multiple full-time remote digital marketing positions, with expert guidance and materials provided. The program also optionally allows the partners to outsource the work from each job to Wade’s internal marketing team. With this model, partners have the ability to stack digital marketing jobs and attain more working opportunities.

More information can be found here: https://www.wmwademarketing.co/wm-apply-now

The program is broken down into two different parts. The first part is acquiring jobs and the second part of the program is outsourcing the work to Wade Marketing.

The first part of the program involves perfecting the job application process. When a new partner joins the program, the talent development team begins working with the partner to create a compelling cover letter, resume, and marketing portfolio. Registered partners are also given full access to the Wade Marketing Resource Guide which essentially helps partners to have a higher success rate in securing more jobs. The partners also work with an internal talent development specialist who will help them in mastering the job applications and interview processes.

Wade Marketing provides its marketing services to each partner as part of the second partnership component, essentially helping them to accomplish their jobs. Wade Marketing will take a 35% cut of their total yearly salary for partners that choose to outsource their work to them. The company will only take on the work if the partner’s contract at the new job does not forbid them from doing so.

“The goal of the partnership program is to allow our partners to take back control of their livelihood while still working in the space they love,” said the founder of the company. “Giving our partners the opportunity to outsource the work at each job frees up their time for more working opportunities.”

For more details about Wade Marketing and the solutions offered, visit their website.

About Wade Marketing

Wade Marketing is an internet marketing service that helps business owners scale their revenue using paid digital ads. It is a fully-remote company which allows them to stay ten steps ahead of its competitors in delivering the best services. The company provides services such as Google Adwords, Facebook, and Instagram Ads, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), website design, and photo or video creation.

Contact Info:

Name: Zach Wade

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Wade Marketing

Address: 1429 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia PA, 19130

Phone: (610) 638-2662

Website: http://wademarketing.co

