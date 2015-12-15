Walden Biosciences Announces Presentation at Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference

Presentation to highlight transformational approach to treating kidney diseases

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Walden Biosciences, Inc. (Walden), a private, venture-backed biotechnology company focused on transforming the treatment of kidney disease, today announced that Blaine McKee, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Walden Biosciences, will be participating in the CG 42nd Annual Growth Conference in Boston from August 8-11, 2022. Dr. McKee will deliver a corporate presentation on August 11, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time.

About Walden Biosciences
Walden Biosciences is focused on developing breakthrough medicines to reverse the progression of both rare and common forms of kidney disease. Founded by world-renowned renal experts, the Company is applying a novel, multi-disciplinary approach that directly targets the kidneys to prevent damage and restore kidney function. Walden has active programs that address two novel targets for therapeutic intervention: soluble urokinase plasminogen activating receptor (suPAR) and dynamin. Targeting both suPAR and dynamin may be therapeutically useful in numerous types of renal diseases. Walden was launched in late 2020 with a $51 million Series A round of financing led by Arch Venture Partners with participation from other leading venture capital firms. For more information, please visit www.waldenbiosciences.com.

Investor Contact:
Stern Investor Relations
Anne Marie Fields
Managing Director
[email protected]

Media Contacts
FTI Consulting
Robert Stanislaro
[email protected]

-OR-

Helen O’Gorman
Helen.O’[email protected]

