WestPark Capital Announces Closing of $6.9 Million Initial Public Offering for Mobile Global Esports (NASDAQ:MGAM)

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WestPark Capital, Inc., a full-service investment bank and securities broker-dealer, today announced the closing of the Initial Public Offering of 1,500,000 common shares at a public offering price of $4.00 per share and the exercise of the full over-allotment option of 225,000 additional common shares for gross proceeds of $6,900,000 for Mobile Global Esports Inc. (NASDAQ:MGAM), a mobile esports company with an esports and social platform that includes proprietary compression technology. In addition, the company holds trademark and IP rights for collegiate esports tournaments and players in India.

WestPark Capital, Inc. was the Sole Book-Runner and Underwriter for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333261877) relating to the common shares was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and became effective on July 28, 2022. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov, or from WestPark Capital, Inc., 1800 Century Park East, Suite 220, Los Angeles, CA 90067, by phone at (310) 203-2919, or by email through the contact form at https://wpcapital.com/general-contact-information/.

About WestPark Capital, Inc.

WestPark Capital is a full-service investment bank focused on emerging growth sectors such as healthcare, software, technology, biotechnology, financial services, manufacturing, consumer products, media and telecom industries, among other categories. WestPark Capital provides a comprehensive range of corporate finance services, including initial public offerings, follow-on offerings, private placements, CMPOs, RDs, ATM, SIPOs and corporate finance advisory services. Additional information about WestPark Capital is available at www.wpcapital.com or at [email protected].

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Contacts

WestPark Capital, Inc.



Jason Stern



[email protected]