Williams Invests in Technology to Generate Zero-Emission Hydrogen with Natural Gas

Investment supports Williams overall efforts to fund clean energy technology and innovation through Corporate Venture Capital program

TULSA, Okla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Williams (NYSE: WMB) today announced a direct investment in Aurora Hydrogen, a company developing technology that converts natural gas to hydrogen with zero carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions. Aurora Hydrogen’s technology uses microwave energy to convert methane to hydrogen and solid carbon without generating CO 2 . Williams’ investment will support scaling production to 200 kg of hydrogen per day, with the development of a demonstration plant by 2023. Williams was joined by Energy Innovation Capital (EIC), Chevron Technology Ventures, Shell Ventures and the George Kaiser Family Foundation in the investment in Aurora Hydrogen.

“The Aurora Hydrogen technology supports our strategy to further leverage natural gas as a powerful tool in decarbonizing the energy value chain,” said Chad Zamarin, senior vice president of Corporate Strategic Development for Williams. “With our existing energy infrastructure, Williams is well positioned to transport, store and deliver next generation natural gas and accelerate the development of zero carbon energy sources including hydrogen and renewables. The investment in Aurora Hydrogen further demonstrates our commitment to develop solutions that continue to meet growing energy needs while helping customers achieve sustainability goals.”

Hydrogen production from the Aurora technology has the potential to reduce global CO 2 emissions significantly while using less electricity than other methods of hydrogen production and avoiding the need for CO 2 sequestration. Additionally, the process does not require water as a feedstock, preserving another critical resource.

Williams made its investment through its Corporate Venture Capital (CVC) program, which is intended to support efforts to commercialize emerging technologies including clean hydrogen, solar, carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS) and next generation natural gas.

Through the CVC, Williams has also committed approximately $40 million toward venture funds and direct investment in emerging technology companies at the forefront of energy transition. This includes a recently funded partnership with Context Labs to offer differentiated services to customers across the natural gas value chain. The initiative will overlay advanced sensors, satellite monitoring and blockchain technology to provide end-to-end measured, verifiable and transparent emissions data for real-time decision-making.

As the world demands reliable, low-cost, low-carbon energy, Williams (NYSE: WMB) will be there with the best transport, storage and delivery solutions to reliably fuel the clean energy economy. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation, storage, wholesale marketing and trading of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams connects the best supplies with the growing demand for clean energy. Williams owns and operates more than 30,000 miles of pipelines system wide – including Transco, the nation’s largest volume and fastest growing pipeline – and handles approximately 30 percent of the natural gas in the United States that is used every day for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use. Learn how the company is leveraging its nationwide footprint to incorporate clean hydrogen, next generation gas and other innovations at www.williams.com.

