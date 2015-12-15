Win Free Gas for a Year with Carvana’s Gassed Up Giveaway Sweepstakes!

Carvana encourages customers to select the Car Vending Machine pick-up at checkout for a chance to win!

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, announced a new nationwide sweepstakes today to help customers ease the pain at the pump, by offering a chance to win $2,500 fuel gift cards, equal to a year’s supply of free gasoline.





Beginning August 8 and running through September 7, 2022, car buyers who choose to pick up their vehicles at any one of Carvana’s Car Vending Machines across the U.S., will be automatically entered into the drawing, with one winner selected at each of Carvana’s Car Vending Machine locations. As fuel prices continue to average above $4 across the U.S., Carvana, in collaboration with Shell, wants to thank its customers who have purchased and picked up their vehicle from one of Carvana’s 32 signature Car Vending Machines.

Carvana’s iconic state-of-the-art steel and glass structures offer car buyers all across the U.S. a one-of-a-kind, immersive tech-forward experience, powered by the company’s resounding We’ll Drive You Happy® mantra. Customers can shop an inventory of thousands of used cars for sale, secure auto financing or use the car loan calculator, purchase, trade in, and schedule a Car Vending Machine pickup in as little as five minutes. Customers can also sell their current vehicle to Carvana and receive a real offer just as quickly, without even purchasing a vehicle.

“Through a constant focus on our customers, technology, and innovation, we’ve set a new automotive retail standard for how customers should be treated—with care, honesty, and respect,” said Ryan Keeton, Carvana Chief Brand Officer. “Knowing that people are still experiencing pain at the pump with high gas prices, our hope is that this gesture shows that Carvana is committed to driving our customers happy, for free, and gives them some much needed support as their new dream rides hit the road.”

Carvana customers can save valuable time by skipping the dealership and shopping online, and select a day and time convenient for them to pick up their vehicle at the Car Vending Machine. Upon arrival, customers will be greeted by a Customer Advocate and receive a commemorative, oversized Carvana coin to activate the automated vending process. Carvana customers get a front-row seat to watch their vehicle descend through the brightly lit vending structure from the heart of the all-glass tower. Every customer that selects Car Vending Machine pickup at any location across the U.S. will automatically be entered into the drawing to win a year’s worth of free gas.

With 32 Car Vending Machines located across the U.S., customers can choose a pickup experience at Car Vending Machines located in Texas, California, Utah, Virginia, Nevada, Kentucky, Tennessee, Florida, Maryland, Arizona, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Michigan, and Georgia, to be entered to win a year’s worth of free gas.

