Worldwide Clinical Trials Appoints Barry Lederman as Chief Financial Officer

Leadership addition brings international financial and pharmaceutical experience to CRO

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CFO—Worldwide Clinical Trials (Worldwide), the industry’s leading global, midsize, full-service contract research organization (CRO), has announced the appointment of Barry Lederman as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to lead its finance, accounting, and legal functions. This addition comes as Worldwide continues to scale up to meet demand and industry growth aligned with its services, customized approach, and expertise in the core therapeutic areas of cardiovascular, metabolic, neuroscience, oncology, and rare disease.





Lederman brings more than 20 years of financial and pharmaceutical experience and has led global teams for various public and private companies, including roles in the life sciences sector for biotechnology and pharmaceutical services.

“Barry is well-recognized and respected for his proven track record of growing and improving companies throughout his 20+ year career,” said Peter Benton, President and Co-CEO, Worldwide. “His depth of expertise in strategic planning, operational leadership, and strong financial management will ensure continued progress for our growth trajectory as we steadfastly support our sponsors within the rapidly evolving clinical landscape and fulfill our mission to improve lives.”

“I am excited to join Worldwide, especially after having spent a significant amount of time in the pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, and life sciences industries,” added Lederman. “I am especially drawn to the company’s important purpose-driven work to help bring new products to patients and caregivers.”

Before Worldwide, Lederman served as CFO for Perimeter Solutions. Prior to that, he was CFO for Halo Pharmaceuticals, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), and held senior leadership positions at Eisai and Nycomed. Lederman also spent 10 years at Roche, during which he spent five years leading its global financial function in the Centralized Diagnostics business, headquartered in Mannheim, Germany.

Lederman earned his Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering and his Master of Business Administration (MBA) at the University of Rochester in New York. He secured his accounting experience at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and is currently enrolled in a continuing executive education CFO program at Columbia Business School in New York.

Lederman is a licensed CPA in New Jersey and New York. He resides in northern New Jersey with his wife and their two sons.

About Worldwide Clinical Trials

Worldwide Clinical Trials is a global, midsize contract research organization (CRO) that provides top-performing bioanalytical and Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.

Founded in 1986 by physicians committed to advancing medical science, our full-service clinical experience ranges from early phase and bioanalytical sciences through late phase studies, post-approval, and real-world evidence generation. Major therapeutic areas of focus include cardiovascular, metabolic, neuroscience, oncology, and rare diseases. Operating in 60+ countries with offices in North and South America, Eastern and Western Europe, and Asia, Worldwide is powered by its 3,000 employee experts.

For more information, please visit www.worldwide.com or connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Contacts

Karen Hagens



Vice President, Global Corporate Communications



[email protected]

Jill Mastrangelo



Director, Global Corporate Communications



[email protected]