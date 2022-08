WSO2 Launches WSO2 Private CIAM Cloud to Deliver Best-in-Class CIAM Support for Both B2B and B2C Demands

WSO2 also delivers stronger analytics, typing biometric authentication, multi-attribute login, and added device support with today’s releases of WSO2 Identity Server 6.0 and WSO2 Private CIAM Cloud

London, UK – 18th August, 2022 – As organisations expand their online presence, they are exploring new ways to reach more customers through innovative partnerships. This is raising the stakes for enterprises to ensure a secure, frictionless customer experience (CX)—whether reaching these customers via business-to-consumer (B2C) or business-to-business (B2B) models. The new WSO2 Private CIAM Cloud, available today, addresses these demands with customer identity and access management (CIAM) functionality that goes beyond B2C to offer the industry’s most extensive CIAM support for B2B scenarios.

WSO2 Private CIAM Cloud is part of WSO2’s CIAM suite, which also includes the industry-leading, open-source WSO2 Identity Server software that manages more than 1 billion identities each year. WSO2 Private CIAM Cloud combines the proven B2C capabilities of the WSO2 CIAM suite with new B2B organisation management functionality, which uniquely enables organisations to create multiple levels of B2B organisational hierarchies and lets administrators of each organisation configure their own policies and processes.

WSO2 also introduced WSO2 Identity Server 6.0 today. Both the newest release of WSO2 Identity Server and the new WSO2 Private CIAM Cloud build on the current WSO2 CIAM suite to add significant new features. These include integration with third-party analytics tools, integration with TypingDNA for authentication based on typing biometrics, multi-attribute log-in support to give users more sign-in options, and device flow support to bring CIAM to a broader range of devices.

“More than a quarter of our CIAM customer base has started using WSO2 Identity Server for B2B, which gave us valuable real-world insights into how to support enterprises’ increasingly sophisticated market requirements with our new WSO2 Private CIAM Cloud,” said Geethika Cooray, vice president and general manager of identity and access management at WSO2. “With our expanded WSO2 CIAM suite, our customers have greater flexibility than ever to support their B2B and B2C scenarios, leverage business customers and partners to scale business models, broaden their market reach, and speed time to market—all while easily adapting their CX for distinct audiences to optimise user engagement.”

Recent research undertaken by WSO2 in the United Kingdom and Ireland (UK&I) examined how organisations are using CIAM platforms to deliver a more personalised experience. It found that 80% of respondents are using or planning to use a single platform for employees, partners, and suppliers as well as their customers.

“Organisations recognise that outside of the work environment, business users are also consumers who increasingly expect their digital experiences to be of the same high quality whether at home or at work. With WSO2 Private CIAM Cloud, we are closing the gap and enabling enterprises to bring a secure, frictionless experience to consumers and business users, alike,” said Ricardo Diniz, vice president and general manager for UK&I and Southern Europe.

Extending CIAM from B2C to B2B

“In 2021, Gartner observed an increase in inquiries about B2B, which surpassed B2C CIAM by 25%,” according to the Gartner IAM Leaders’ Guide to Access Management [1].

WSO2 Private CIAM Cloud supports the growing demand to extend CIAM from B2C to B2B by building on the industry-leading functionality already in use with WSO2 Identity Server, the uniquely extensible, API-driven, cloud native product that enables developers to harness the power of CIAM without being security experts. It incorporates the ability to federate, authenticate and manage identities; bridge across heterogeneous identity protocols; and secure access to web and mobile applications along with API-based endpoints.

Additionally, WSO2 Private CIAM Cloud goes beyond WSO2 Identity Server 6.0 to provide robust support for B2B business models through the new B2B organisation management feature. Unlike other CIAM products that are limited to simple organisation management, the B2B organisation management handles complex nesting, which gives enterprises the flexibility to:

Define as many organisations and multiple levels of sub-organisations as needed to represent large enterprise customers and their hierarchical organisation structures, each of which get their own secure space for managing user identities and their access privileges.

Define multi-level delegated administration policies for organisations, so they can manage their own user identities and access privileges.

Enable each organisation to manage its own role-based access controls to restrict access to its resources.

Define organisations for intermediaries in distribution channels, such as resellers and distributors, and allow them to define their own security policies and operational workflows for customer onboarding, log-in, branding, and adaptive authentication to manage their enterprise customers.

“The needs of partners are somewhat distinct from consumers but equally important to the success of organisations already down the road in their digital transformation journeys,” said Jay Bretzmann, vice president of identity research at IDC. “Built with ears to the development ground, WSO2 Private CIAM Cloud should help organisations delight partners in the same way it has enriched consumer user experiences, going beyond simple access to provide greater management capabilities and automation options.”

Enhancing Users’ Experiences

WSO2 Identity Server 6.0 and WSO2 Private CIAM Cloud both expand upon the WSO2 CIAM platform by adding a number of features aimed at enhancing the experiences of enterprises and their customers.

Greater analytics functionality for enterprise users. Both offerings include pre-configured integration with Elasticsearch, Logstash and Kibana (ELK) based analytics. Additionally, they can be integrated with other third-party analytics tools.

Typing biometric authentication via TypingDNA. Integration with TypingDNA enables organisations to leverage typing biometrics and offer customers seamless, user-friendly, risk-based authentication (RBA) that enhances security and fraud detection.

Multi-attribute login support. Enterprise can now make it easier and more convenient for users to sign into applications by letting them choose which attribute they want to use as their primary identifier, such as username, email address, or phone number.

Device flow support. The new feature expands the range of devices an organisation can effectively use within the overall CX solution to include devices with limited input capabilities, such as smartphones and smart TVs.

Availability

WSO2 Private CIAM Cloud and WSO2 Identity Server 6.0 are available today. To try WSO2 Private CIAM Cloud, visit here: https://wso2.com/ciam-suite/private-ciam-cloud/b2b-ciam/. To download WSO2 Identity Version 6.0, visit here: https://wso2.com/identity-server/. To learn more about both offerings attend the webinar on the 14th of September, 2022 by registering here: https://wso2.com/library/webinars/wso2-identity-server-6-0-release/.

About WSO2

Founded in 2005, WSO2 enables thousands of enterprises, including hundreds of the world’s largest corporations, top universities, and governments, to drive their digital transformation journeys—executing more than 60 trillion transactions and managing over 1 billion identities annually. Using WSO2 for API management, integration, and customer identity and access management (CIAM), these organisations are harnessing the full power of their APIs to securely deliver their digital services and applications. Our open-source, API-first approach to software that runs on-premises and in the cloud helps developers and architects to be more productive and rapidly compose digital products to meet demand while remaining free from vendor lock-in. WSO2 has over 900 employees worldwide with offices in Australia, Brazil, Germany, India, Sri Lanka, the UAE, the UK, and the US. Visit WSO2 to learn more. Follow WSO2 on LinkedIn and Twitter.

