XLerateHealth Selects 8 Healthcare Startups for 2022 Louisville Accelerator Cohort

LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–XLerateHealth (XLH), a nationally recognized healthcare accelerator headquartered in Louisville, KY, today announced the selection of eight startup companies to participate in the 2022 Louisville flagship accelerator program.

“We have a strong and diverse cohort this year from across the US and overseas,” said Jackie Willmot, CEO and co-founder of XLH. “Six of the eight companies have clinicians and/or data scientists as founders and their digital health solutions are solving real world pain points for Health Systems and Payers.”

Recent successes of XLH alumni include:

Acuamark Diagnostics, an early cancer detection company, announced the closing of an $11.3 million Series A round in July. Acuamark intends to use the funds to scale its sample collections and add a number of key building blocks to its organization.

Progentec Diagnostics, a diagnostics and digital health company focused on autoimmune diseases, has partnered with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) to study the use of digital tools and technologies in predicting lupus flare-ups and tracking the disease’s progression.

Nexosome Oncology, a cancer diagnostics company and affiliate of NX Pharmagen, closed a seed round of $4.2M, secured lab space, and is now processing breast, ovarian, colorectal and lung cancer samples.

The cohort kicks off on August 3rd, and will culminate with a virtual Demo Day pitch to investors, healthcare ecosystem partners, and the startup community on October 20th.

XLerateHealth’s 2022 Louisville Cohort

Atalan Tech (Boston, MA) – Started by Harvard, Yale and Oxford researchers and graduate students, Atalan has developed a customized clinician wellness risk management software that leverages machine learning and labor economics to predict, prevent and address clinician burnout and turnover.

Bainom (San Francisco, CA) – Bainom is an AI and machine learning based platform that matches genetic data with up-to-date information from hundreds of scientific databases and thousands of scientific articles to provide actionable insights for personalized health and wellness. By providing comprehensive access to genetically informed options, Bainom guides solutions for individualized predisposition, prognosis, management, and therapy for various health conditions.

Biosphere Lab (Louisville, KY) – Biosphere Lab is a veterinary diagnostic laboratory with a particular focus on rare and exotic animals. Biosphere provides anatomic pathology and molecular diagnostic services to veterinary clinics, zoos, aquariums, and other institutions.

Constance (Westport, CT) – Constance is a surgical clinical decision support platform that helps to reduce peri-operative surgical risk. The Constance state-of-the-art machine learning platform integrates patient data from electronic health records and dispenses actionable recommendations for pre-and post-operative risk stratification.

Ensofy (Tbilisi, Georgia) – Led by experienced AI and healthtech founders, Ensofy has developed VoiceAI, an AI-enabled screening and monitoring tool for major depressive disorder (MDD). VoiceAI requires 30 seconds of free-form speech to assess depression with demonstrated diagnostic accuracy rates of up to 80%, supporting clinicians and caretakers in mental health management decisions.

Kinometrix (Fort Belvoir, VA) – Hospital-acquired conditions (HACs) harm patients and cost US hospitals $98 billion annually. Kinometrix is on a mission to eliminate HACs by revolutionizing the way clinicians monitor and mitigate risk status, starting with inpatient falls. By using more rigorous, objective patient measurements, AI and electronic health data, Kinometrix develops actionable fall risk reports to allow nursing staff to provide more targeted prevention care.

Lealtà (Atlanta, GA) – Developed by a clinician executive, Lealtà is a SaaS company focused on driving patient loyalty in healthcare and hospital systems. The average patient leakage rate from employed physicians is 40-60%. Lealta’s patient membership platform is based on a neurobehavioral framework that drives patient loyalty and healthy choices for better care and financial outcomes.

VRTogether (Lexington, KY) – VRTogether reduces social isolation and loneliness in senior citizens through an evidence-based virtual reality platform. The technology provides an effective and scalable solution to connect loved ones for shared experiences regardless of distance, ability, or health.

