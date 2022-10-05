XQUI Pioneering the Real Web3 Vision with XQUI DAO Fund Release

New York, NY, Aug 15, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Being an early investor in Web3 does not negate the fact that data matters. XQUI (Exquisite) gives access to deep market analytics, private investment rounds and investment products to generate passive income. The decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) is developing a new financial ecosystem based on community. The conglomerate of fund managers and investors led by industry veteran (Linkedin) serves as a market guide for the Web3 platform and products. The XQUI community will only be accessible as an XQUI Genesis NFT collection holder. XQUI Genesis release date is set for October 5th, 2022.

XQUI (Exquisite) is a community of crypto investors, fund managers, project founders, researchers, DeFi, NFT, alpha analysts, and more. XQUI is based on three pillars: XQUI Genesis, XQUI DAO, and XQUI Finance. Genesis is a collection of 3,000 utility-enabled PFPs giving investors access to The XQUI Club.

The XQUI Club has specific benefits that include private club access, a professional team of experts, XQUI accelerator, exclusive content, access to the XQUI Private fund, and investment products, XQUI merch, and community events. The Genesis collection will give members access to the club.

Projected community events include Informative XQUI Web3 conference/workshops, insightful mastermind sessions, as well as calming yoga and meditation events. Uniquely, XQUI allows members to crowdfund through the DAO. Each founder of a new project can pitch their project to the XQUI community to get funding.

Chris, CEO, and co-founder of XQUI has a talent of attracting the most intelligent people in the crypto industry. This skill earns the platform a community that serves as a knowledge panel for future XQUI collection holders. The crypto fund manager has 6+ years of experience in process operating and team leadership, as well as leading a team that operates +$200m. As a crypto fund manager himself, his mission aligns with the organization’s goals to connect, educate, and build a community around Web3 product investors of all levels.

Smart investors do not enter into investments without data. Join our community as we explore the new stages of the crypto market. Keep up with the XQUI knowledge base today and participate in the public sale of XQUI Genesis NFT.

About XQUI

XQUI is the Private Investment DAO that lets investors obtain well-researched insights and invest in market-needed products to generate passive income. Our mission is to unite crypto to move towards the real Web3 vision. Ultimately, we are building a friendly ecosystem of crypto experts in an eco-friendly manner – we plan to share knowledge and experience while entering the new stages of the crypto market.

Social Links

Twitter: https://twitter.com/xquieth

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/xqui

Doc: https://docs.xqui.io/

PR Contact

[email protected]

https://finpr.agency

Media Contact

Chris | CEO & Co-Founder, XQUI

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://xqui.io

SOURCE: XQUI

Copyright 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com