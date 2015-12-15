Yieldstreet Partners with Collaborative WIM to Expand Opportunities for Women in Finance

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yieldstreet, a leading digital alternative investment platform, today announced its partnership with Collaborative WIM, a global alliance of CFA Societies, FPA Chapters, and industry groups created to further diversity, inclusion, and the advancement of female leaders of all backgrounds. This partnership furthers both Collaborative WIM’s and Yieldstreet’s shared goals of providing high-caliber programming, professional development, and geography-agnostic networking opportunities to support finance professionals of all backgrounds in their personal career journeys.

“Against the backdrop of an ever evolving finance industry, Yieldstreet is committed to providing its entire workforce with meaningful opportunities to grow, while fostering a sense of belonging and inclusion,” said Joel Greengrass, Chief People Officer at Yieldstreet. “Gender diversity needs to become the industry standard, and at Yieldstreet, we continue to invest in it through conscious recruiting efforts and partnerships with organizations such as Collaborative WIM.”

With the addition of its new partnership with Yieldstreet, Collaborative WIM’s network expands to include more than 90 supporting organizations across the US, Canada, Caribbean, EMEA, and Latin America. The organization’s current resources and initiatives include speaker events, newsletters, book clubs, social networking, and other resources to help professionals advance in their careers.

“In Yieldstreet, we have found finance leaders whose values mirror our own,” said Sarah Yao Schutzman, CFA, Managing Partner of Providence Heights Capital Management, President of Collaborative WIM. “We are so grateful for their partnership, which makes the work we do possible. Through our collective efforts, we’ll be better able to diversify the talent pipeline into the investment industry and support the success of female professionals globally.”

Founded in 2020, Collaborative WIM is led by:

Sarah Yao Schutzman, CFA, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Providence Heights Capital Management Co-founder, President and CEO, Collaborative WIM

Regina Gaysina, Director, Municipal Finance, RBC Capital Markets Co-founder, Vice President and Treasurer, Collaborative WIM

Christine Tinker, CFA, Senior Equity Portfolio Manager, Northern Trust Asset Management Co-founder and Secretary, Collaborative WIM

Arielle Bittoni, CFA, CFP, Chief Wealth Strategist, Refresh Investments Co-founder and Director of Programming, Collaborative WIM

Victoria Prescott, CFA, Senior Director, Capital Markets and Investor relations, Realty Income Co-founder and Director of Advocacy, Collaborative WIM



About Yieldstreet

Yieldstreet believes that private market alternatives should be a fundamental part of the investment portfolio. However, most investors don’t have access to such products. Today, Yieldstreet is empowering eligible investors to grow their wealth outside the stock market with clarity, confidence and a seat at the table. Investors can discover opportunities from top investment managers all on one easy to use platform, including real estate, private credit, private equity and others that were previously out of reach for most. Join a community of over 400,000 members who have invested over $3B on our award winning platform. Twice named to the Inc. 5000 list (#14 in 2019, #46 in 2020), Yieldstreet is backed by Edison Partners, Tarsadia Investments, Stepstone, Mayfair Equity Partners, Greycroft, Raine Ventures and is headquartered in New York City.

About Collaborative WIM:

Collaborative WIM is a global alliance of CFA Societies, FPA Chapters and industry groups who have joined efforts to further our shared vision of inclusion and diversity in capitalism. Our collaboration includes more than 90 supporting organizations across the US, Canada, Caribbean, EMEA and Latin America to demonstrate the commitment of the finance community to inclusion and diversity, and to support the advancement and development of female leaders of all backgrounds.

Together, Collaborative WIM and its supporting organizations provide high-caliber programming, professional development and geography-agnostic networking opportunities to support finance professionals of all backgrounds in their personal career journey.

