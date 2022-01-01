Zebra Technologies’ Emissions Reduction Targets Validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative

Ambitious 2030 company targets contribute to Paris Agreement climate goals

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ZBRA—Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced its emissions reduction targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), joining more than 1,500 companies globally. The SBTi is a partnership between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), World Resources Institute (WRI), and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). The initiative defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting and independently assesses companies’ targets.

Zebra’s commitment includes a 50% reduction in absolute scopes 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030 from its 2020 baseline. The company also commits to reduce absolute scope 3 GHG emissions from purchased goods and services and the use of sold products by 15% within the same timeframe.

“Zebra is proud to be part of the climate solution and committed to investing in climate initiatives with a sound economic proposition,” said Anders Gustafsson, Chief Executive Officer of Zebra Technologies. “We look forward to closely collaborating with our employees, customers, partners and suppliers to drive our decarbonization goals across our business and entire value chain.”

The targets covering GHG emissions from Zebra’s operations (scopes 1 and 2) are consistent with reductions required to keep warming to 1.5°C, the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement. Zebra’s emissions target from its value chain (scope 3) meets the SBTi’s criteria for ambitious value chain goals, in line with current best practice.

Zebra’s low-carbon transition plan includes supplier engagement to reduce emissions related to purchased goods, product innovation to reduce energy during customer use, and its partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy Better Climate Initiative for technical assistance on its science-based targets.

In addition to climate, Zebra’s Environmental Social Governance (ESG) priorities include resource conservation and human capital management, which are foundational to its sustainable business model and based on the company’s commitments to its stakeholders. Additional information is available on www.zebra.com under Corporate Social Responsibility.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers organizations to thrive in the on-demand economy by making every front-line worker and asset at the edge visible, connected and fully optimized. With an ecosystem of more than 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra serves customers of all sizes – including 84% of the Fortune 500 – with an award-winning portfolio of hardware, software, services and solutions that digitize and automate workflows. Supply chains are more dynamic, customers and patients are better served, and workers are more engaged when they utilize Zebra innovations that help them sense, analyze and act in real time. Zebra recently expanded its industrial automation portfolio with its Fetch Robotics acquisition and increased its machine vision and AI software capabilities with the acquisitions of Adaptive Vision, antuit.ai and Matrox Imaging. Zebra is #25 on Newsweek’s inaugural list of America’s Most Loved Workplaces, #42 on Fast Company’s list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators and #79 on Forbes’ list of America’s 500 Best Midsize Employers. Learn more at www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Follow Zebra’s Your Edge blog, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives.

