Zenoss Launches Free Trial for Monitoring Microsoft Teams

No Download Required; Microsoft Teams Monitoring Activated in Minutes

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIOps–Zenoss, a leader in AI-driven full-stack monitoring, today announced the launch of a free trial for monitoring Microsoft Teams. This innovative real-time monitoring of Microsoft Teams streaming data is part of a broader set of initiatives focused on business communications platforms and is now available for a free trial.

Unified communications as a service (UCaaS) tools have become pervasive business-critical applications as remote workforces have become the norm. At the same time, organizations that have become dependent on UCaaS have struggled to gain visibility and ensure quality of service using traditional monitoring tools. Existing monitoring tools (including those provided by UCaaS vendors) have proven inadequate and have left IT organizations seeking alternative solutions.

Microsoft Teams has seen the most rapid growth in the UCaaS space, quickly acquiring 35% market share versus competitors like Zoom and Cisco Webex. Zenoss has added UCaaS monitoring to its Zenoss Cloud platform, which monitors everything in modern IT infrastructures.

The Zenoss market-leading monitoring capabilities for Microsoft Teams enable customers to:

Monitor Microsoft Teams in the same pane of glass as the broader infrastructure.

Leverage cloud-based monitoring with zero install.

Get real-time Teams call quality performance monitoring on jitter, packet loss and more.

View real-time Teams data in flexible, intelligent dashboards.

Begin monitoring immediately with no training required for operations personnel.

Anonymize personally identifiable information for full privacy protection.

“As companies digitize their businesses and become more reliant on their IT monitoring capabilities, we continue to remove barriers and help them get real value immediately,” said Trent Fitz, chief product officer at Zenoss. “We’ve seen a huge increase in the need for these capabilities, and we’re responding by making it available at no cost for a trial period.”

Zenoss Cloud monitoring for Microsoft Teams is generally available now, with no download required.

Zenoss Cloud is the leading AI-driven full-stack monitoring platform that collects all machine data, uniquely enabling the emergence of context for preventing service disruptions in complex, modern IT environments. Zenoss Cloud leverages the most powerful machine learning and real-time analytics of streaming data to deliver AIOps, giving companies the ability to scale and adapt to the changing needs of their businesses.

About Zenoss

Zenoss works with the world’s largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. Delivering full-stack monitoring combined with AIOps, Zenoss uniquely collects all types of machine data, including metrics, dependency data, events, streaming data and logs, to build real-time IT service models that train machine learning algorithms to deliver robust AIOps analytics capabilities. This enables IT Ops and DevOps teams to optimize application performance, predict and eliminate outages, and reduce IT spend in modern hybrid IT environments. Zenoss is recognized in the 2022 Gartner Market Guide for AIOps Platforms and in the 2022 Gartner Market Guide for IT Infrastructure Monitoring Tools. For more information about Zenoss, please visit https://www.zenoss.com.

