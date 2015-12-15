AB Science – Positive recommendation of the Data and Safety Monitoring Board to continue the Phase 2 study evaluating the antiviral activity of masitinib in Covid-19

PRESS RELEASE

POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION OF THE DATA AND SAFETY MONITORING BOARD TO CONTINUE THE PHASE 2 STUDY EVALUATING ANTIVIRAL ACTIVITY OF MASITINIB IN COVID-19

Paris, 14 September 2022, 6.15pm CET

AB Science SA (Euronext – FR0010557264 – AB) today announced continuation of the Phase 2 study evaluating the antiviral activity of masitinib in patients who have a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19, following the recommendation of the Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB).

This randomized (1:1), double-blind, phase 2 study (AB21002) in 78 patients, is designed to evaluate the anti-viral efficacy of masitinib in non hospitalized patients who are at risk of developing severe COVID-19 and in hospitalized patients with need of oxygen (via face mask or nasal cannula).

The analysis was to assess the safety of the treatment and was based on the first 50% of the patient targeted recruitment. The DSMB indicated that there was no safety concern and recommended continuation of the study without restrictions.

This study is targeting the same population as registered antiviral treatments, namely Paxlovid® (Pfizer) and Molnupiravir® (Merck).

AB Science currently has two on-going phase 2 clinical studies in COVID-19:

Study AB21002, evaluating the antiviral activity of masitinib in patients with symptomatic mild to moderate COVID-19.

Study AB20001, evaluating the safety and efficacy of masitinib plus isoquercetin in hospitalized patients with moderate or severe COVID-19.

Both studies have now received positive recommendation from the DSMB.

About AB Science

Founded in 2001, AB Science is a pharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development and commercialization of protein kinase inhibitors (PKIs), a class of targeted proteins whose action are key in signaling pathways within cells. Our programs target only diseases with high unmet medical needs, often lethal with short term survival or rare or refractory to previous line of treatment.

AB Science has developed a proprietary portfolio of molecules and the Company’s lead compound, masitinib, has already been registered for veterinary medicine and is developed in human medicine in oncology, neurological diseases, inflammatory diseases and viral diseases. The company is headquartered in Paris, France, and listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: AB).

Further information is available on AB Science’s website:

www.ab-science.com.

Forward-looking Statements – AB Science

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates as well as the assumptions on which they are based, statements based on projects, objectives, intentions and expectations regarding financial results, events, operations, future services, product development and their potential or future performance.

These forward-looking statements can often be identified by the words “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate” or “plan” as well as other similar terms. While AB Science believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of AB Science and which may imply that results and actual events significantly differ from those expressed, induced or anticipated in the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include the uncertainties related to product development of the Company which may not be successful or to the marketing authorizations granted by competent authorities or, more generally, any factors that may affect marketing capacity of the products developed by AB Science, as well as those developed or identified in the public documents published by AB Science. AB Science disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update the forward-looking information and statements, subject to the applicable regulations, in particular articles 223-1 et seq. of the AMF General Regulations.

For additional information, please contact:

AB Science

Financial Communication & Media Relations

[email protected]

Attachment