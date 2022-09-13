AccuStem Sciences Announces Issuance of US Patent for StemPrintER Test for Patients with Breast Cancer

LONDON and PHOENIX, Ariz., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AccuStem Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: ACUT), a clinical stage diagnostics company dedicated to improving outcomes for patients with cancer, announced today that the US Patent and Trademark Office has issued a new patent, No. 11,441,191, further strengthening the company’s foundation of intellectual property for its novel StemPrintER test.

The patent, “Methods and Kits Comprising Gene Signatures for Stratifying Breast Cancer Patients,” covers the methodology behind the 20-gene StemPrintER test which stratifies patients with early stage breast cancer according to their recurrence risk. The test is designed to measure the “stemness” of tumors, or how much they behave like stem cells, which may indicate the likelihood of cancer progression and response to standard treatment modalities. Studies have shown that StemPrintER is highly prognostic, with “high stemness” patients up to 4 times as likely to experience a distant recurrence as “low stemness” patients.

“This is an important step forward for AccuStem. This addition to our intellectual property portfolio will enable us to commercialize in the US and drive innovation in healthcare – one of our core commitments as a healthcare company,” said Wendy Blosser, Chief Executive Officer of AccuStem.

About AccuStem

AccuStem is a clinical stage diagnostics company dedicated to optimizing outcomes and quality of life for all patients with cancer. We plan to drive innovation in healthcare by offering proprietary molecular testing that addresses unmet clinical needs from cancer screening through treatment and monitoring. By interrogating novel disease pathways, such as tumor “stemness”, we believe our tools will help care teams better understand the biology of each patient’s cancer, leading to more informed decision making. For more information, please visit www.accustem.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements, include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to our business strategy, our future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward–looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the impact of any infringement actions or other litigation brought against us; competition from other providers and products; our ability to develop and commercialize products and services; changes in government regulation; our ability to complete capital raising transactions; and other factors relating to our industry, our operations and results of operations. Actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or planned.

Media Contact:

Jeff Fensterer, Chief Operations Officer

Phone: 415-640-6010

Email: [email protected]