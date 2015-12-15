Aclaris Therapeutics Appoints Robert Doody as Vice President, Investor Relations

WAYNE, Pa., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases, today announced that it has appointed Robert A. Doody Jr. as Vice President, Investor Relations.

“We are very excited that we continue further strengthening our team through the addition of experienced industry veterans with successful track records,” said Neal Walker, Chief Executive Officer of Aclaris. “Bob brings to Aclaris considerable experience leading investor relations programs across a number of various therapeutic sectors.”

Mr. Doody has nearly 20 years of biotechnology industry experience leading investor relations programs, most recently serving as Vice President of Investor Relations at Provention Bio. Prior to that, Mr. Doody lead investor relations at Idera Pharmaceuticals, and ViroPharma Incorporated until its acquisition by Shire Pharmaceuticals.

Prior to joining the industry, Mr. Doody began his career at the healthcare communications firm, Dorland Sweeney Jones in Philadelphia, PA. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications from Rowan University. Mr. Doody also served honorably in the United States Navy.

About Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases who lack satisfactory treatment options. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a robust R&D engine exploring protein kinase regulation. For additional information, please visit www.aclaristx.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “will,” and similar expressions, and are based on Aclaris’ current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include the future contributions of Mr. Doody. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include uncertainties inherent in the conduct of clinical trials, Aclaris’ reliance on third parties over which it may not always have full control, Aclaris’ ability to enter into strategic partnerships on commercially reasonable terms, the uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section of Aclaris’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other filings Aclaris makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These documents are available under the “SEC Filings” page of the “Investors” section of Aclaris’ website at www.aclaristx.com. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Aclaris as of the date of this release, and Aclaris assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Aclaris Contact

[email protected]