AgencyKPI Plays Behind the Scenes Role in Insurance Industry Merger

Merging Companies Relied on AgencyKPI for Financial Due Diligence

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AgencyKPI (www.agencykpi.com), developer of the leading integrated business intelligence system designed to address and manage insurance industry data, recently played a key role in the creation of a new insurance consulting giant.





In August, MarshBerry Connect Platform and First Choice Agents Alliance (FCAA), two of the nation’s top insurance networks, announced their merger. The newly formed company is FirstChoice, a MarshBerry company.

FCAA started using AgencyKPI’s Harmony platform in 2020 to better manage its voluminous data in order to improve collaboration, increase operational efficiency and align growth and retention expectations with its more than 430 member agencies.

Coincidentally, AgencyKPI was on the cusp of adding MarshBerry to its client roster this year and also subscribing them to the Harmony platform. While negotiations halted due to their behind-the-scenes merger discussions, AgencyKPI was significant to the overall deal for both entities.

“AgencyKPI was absolutely instrumental for us to have a detailed understanding of our data and discuss how this merger would be positive for both of us. Without AgencyKPI, it would have taken me an incredible number of hours to compile everything I would have needed to show transparency. I seriously don’t know how I would have been able to do it as easily,” said Keith Captain, President of FirstChoice.

“We are pleasantly surprised to learn about our role in making the merger happen. Two really smart companies are becoming even smarter by combining. We’re excited to continue to build and develop deeper data insights together,” said Bobby Billman, Co-Founder of AgencyKPI.

With more than 430 agencies in its network, FirstChoice has even more data to wrangle. With continued help from AgencyKPI, FirstChoice plans to understand the full breadth of their much larger book of business prior to the end of this year.

“AgencyKPI is empowering FirstChoice to have in-depth strategic planning conversations with our full membership. That’s not an easy task with the sheer volume of member agencies and premium we have, but the value that it produces outweighs all of the work when everyone’s aligned on growth and being profitable moving forward,” said David Soforenko, Executive Vice President of MarshBerry.

MarshBerry – Helping Clients Learn, Improve & Realize Value

Founded in 1981, MarshBerry serves the insurance distribution and wealth management industries including insurance agents & brokers, specialty distributors, private equity firms, and wealth management firms. MarshBerry’s industry-specific services help clients build, enhance and sustain value through: Merger & Acquisition Advisory, Debt & Equity Capital Raising, Financial Consulting, Market Intelligence & Benchmarking, Organic Growth Consulting, Connect – Executive Peer Exchange, and FirstChoice – Aggregation. Learn more at www.MarshBerry.com.

About AgencyKPI

AgencyKPI is the developer of the leading integrated business intelligence platform designed to address and manage the overabundance of data produced across the insurance industry. AgencyKPI holds a fundamental belief that insurance agencies, networks, carriers, brokers, and wholesalers desire to deepen their relationships through mutual understanding, and the harmonizing and balancing of their collective efforts. During a time when most Insurtech companies claim that disruption is the path to the future, AgencyKPI develops software platforms that support harmony, understanding and balance between all partners and vendors in the insurance industry. AgencyKPI was founded by Trent Richmond and Bobby Billman. Richmond is a veteran of the insurance industry and is the former CEO of Combined Agents of America, and also the former president and chairman of the board of Bridges Group Insurance. Billman is a former vice president at Motorola Mobility, a Google company. Billman has also held executive leadership positions at Samsung Mobile, Dell, Dish Network and Nokia Mobile. For more about AgencyKPI, Inc. go to www.agencykpi.com.

