Agenus Makes Senior Regulatory and Clinical Appointments

LEXINGTON, Mass., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of therapeutics designed to activate the immune response to cancers and infections, today announced the appointment of Patricia Carlos as Chief Regulatory, Quality, and Safety Officer; Todd Yancey, MD as Global Clinical Development, Medical Affairs and Commercial Development Advisor.

“Our upcoming worldwide Phase 2 botensilimab “ACTIVATE” programs in MSS colorectal cancer and metastatic melanoma are advancing two important indications based on the robust early clinical activity achieved to date across nine treatment-resistant tumor types,” said Garo Armen, PhD, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Agenus. “Patricia and Todd bring extensive experience across all stages of clinical development and commercialization and will be integral to advancing our deep pipeline of checkpoint inhibitors, immune activators, and tumor microenvironment conditioning agents, including botensilimab.”

Patricia Carlos has more than 20 years of regulatory affairs leadership experience, directing programs from investigational new drug application to commercialization. Prior to joining Agenus, Patty served as Senior Vice President of Regulatory and Quality at Arcus Biosciences, where she built out the Regulatory, Quality and Safety functions and led the global regulatory strategy. Prior to Arcus, Patty has held leadership roles at BeiGene, Medivation, Gilead Sciences, and Bayer.

“I am thrilled to join Agenus at a critical point in the acceleration of the botensilimab development programs. The data generated in the early clinical trials of botensilimab study underscore its potential to provide tremendous benefit to patients with cold tumors that do not respond to approved therapies,” said Carlos.

Todd Yancey, MD, has 40 years of combined clinical and industry experience. For the last 20 years, he has held global leadership roles of increasing responsibility in Medical Affairs, Clinical Development, and Product Commercialization. Prior to joining Agenus, Dr. Yancey served as Senior Vice President, Global Medical Affairs and New Market Development at BeiGene, Inc. Prior to his work at BeiGene, Dr. Yancey held senior positions at BioMarin, Medivation, Onyx, Genentech and Amgen.

“After forty years in medicine, it is a tremendous privilege to work with the global and patient-focused team at Agenus supporting the effort to bring forth potentially practice-changing, next-generation immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients,” said Dr. Yancey.

