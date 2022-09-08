AiAdvertising Announces Rebrand with Focus on AI-Driven Campaign Performance Technology Platform

New Website and Rebranding Initiative Reflects Acceleration of Industry’s First Cloud-Hosted Integrated AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS) Platform Solution

SAN ANTONIO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AiAdvertising, Inc. (OTC: AIAD), a next-generation AdTech company focused on harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to eliminate waste and maximize the return on digital ad spend, today announced a rebranding effort in response to accelerated company growth, including the launch of a new corporate website.

The Company’s new corporate image and identity are reflective of its forward-thinking approach to advertising technology. The new website has been designed to be more dynamic, user-friendly, and content-rich. It best showcases AiAdvertising’s Campaign Performance Platform (CPP), which is the industry’s first cloud-hosted ad management solution that leverages AI and connects marketing investments to sales revenue.

“Over the past 12 months, AiAdvertising has cemented its status as one of the most innovative, efficient, and advanced solutions and as a clear market leader in the rapidly emerging AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS) in the AdTech category,” said Jerry Hug, CEO of AiAdvertising. “We are an industry disruptor. Our Campaign Performance Platform connects marketing analytics to sales transactions and helps marketers and CMOs succeed by giving them the necessary tools to prove marketing’s return on investment.”

“Today’s rebrand emphasizes the strength of our innovative brand in the advertising technology industry. Our new website will give us an enhanced online marketing presence that highlights our AI-powered platform for customers and investors. This new branding and evolving positioning perfectly illustrates our growing ambition, and this initiative will help us to continue to scale,” concluded Hug.

The CPP provides an end-to-end solution that uses ML to identify customer personas and behaviors to predict what creative will perform best. It integrates with and blends the capabilities of several MarTech solutions, including Creative Management Platforms, Predictive Analytics Platforms, Attribution Software, Creative Management Platforms, Personalization Software, and Content Analytics Platforms.

To see the Company’s new website and rebrand, visit www.aiadvertising.com.

