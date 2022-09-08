AiAdvertising Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communications Program

SAN ANTONIO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AiAdvertising, Inc. (OTC: AIAD), a next-generation AdTech company focused on harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to eliminate waste and maximize the return on digital ad spend, has engaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group (MZ) to lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.

MZ Group will work closely with AiAdvertising management to develop and implement a comprehensive capital markets strategy designed to increase the Company’s visibility throughout the investment community. The campaign will highlight AiAdvertising’s Campaign Performance Platform (CPP), which is the industry’s first cloud-hosted ad management solution that leverages AI and connects marketing investments to sales revenue. The Company is successfully executing on its transition from operating as an agency with inconsistent and unpredictable revenue to an AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS) platform solution with scalable and predictable, monthly, recurring revenue. AiAdvertising has signed nine new Platform License Agreements since the beginning of the year which totals more than $5 million in annualized revenue.

MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts and private investors and maintains offices worldwide. Chris Tyson, Executive Vice President at MZ North America, will advise AiAdvertising’s IR team in all facets of investor relations including the coordination of roadshows and investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with financial and social media outlets.

Ted Haberfield, Chairman & President of MZ Group North America, commented: “Efficiencies driven by AI in CRM are increasing revenues globally, with Gartner projecting that AI augmentation created $2.9 trillion of business value in 2021. AI isn’t magic, it is computer science using advanced math that enables software to perform human-like intelligence tasks that can learn and get better at tasks over time. AiAdvertising is leveraging its AI to drive business outcomes and give companies new insights that can give them a crucial competitive edge that enables marketers to dramatically increase productivity, efficiency and performance. Marketers using the CPP can easily plan, predict, and execute hyper-personalized advertising campaigns of unprecedented complexity with unimaginable simplicity and full transparency. According to recent research, AI-based software revenue is expected to climb to $119 billion in 2025. The addressable market for AIaaS in the marketing and advertising category is enormous and is expected to reach $21 billion in 2023. The contracts the Company has signed this year are across a diverse and growing customer base in a wide range of industries including finance, specialty retail, hospitality and leisure and industrial, and the Company is well-positioned to grow the value of its technology. This creates untapped value which presents an exciting opportunity, and we look forward to sharing this with our network of institutional, family offices and retail investors.”

Chris Tyson added: “AiAdvertising uses AI to reduce what would typically take 24,000 man hours into 36 hours of marketer plus machine hours. The CPP includes services such as: organization of disparate CRM and customer data, automation of persona development, predict and render dynamic creative assets, look-a-like audience curation, omni-channel activation, and real-time performance management. CPP first helps to prioritize client goals and objectives and connects, organizes and cleans customer data, transforming into actionable insights. Its AI dynamically identifies behavioral insights in days, not months at a fraction of the cost of traditional methods. These insights are organized into personas that become micro-targeted personalized audiences. A customer’s creative assets are organized around these custom audiences and scored to predict the highest performance and the ad campaign is activated. AiAdvertising has recently partnered with leading AI companies to integrate additional technologies into its CPP, including Genus AI that will enable AI-generated video ads for YouTube and TikTok and auto-create and scale recommendations on clients’ existing creative ad designs. We look forward to working with management to communicate the immense value proposition AiAdvertising represents based on its increasing revenue and transition to scalable and predictable, monthly, recurring revenue from the AIaaS model.”

“Our CPP is giving marketers the ability to leverage intelligent automation to make predictions at scale, bridging the gap between CRM and AdTech,” said Jerry Hug, CEO of AiAdvertising. “We have signed nine new Platform License Agreements since the beginning of the year, totaling more than $5 million in annualized revenue, rapidly positioning us as the market leader in the emerging AIaaS category. We are highly focused on executing on our sales roadmap to grow recurring revenues and driving gross profit margin.

“In response to our accelerated growth, we recently completed an extensive rebrand, including a new corporate website, that emphasizes the strength of our innovative brand in the advertising technology industry, enhances our online marketing presence, and highlights our AI-powered platform for customers and investors. With this engagement with MZ, we intend to be much more communicative moving forward with our shareholders and the capital markets. Initiatives include an upcoming refresh to the investor relations section of our website to better reflect our messaging, participation at upcoming investor conferences, including the ThinkEquity Conference on October 26th, and a regular cadence of quarterly reporting and conference calls. We believe these efforts will prepare us for a targeted uplist to a major national exchange in the future. We look forward to working with Chris and the entire team at MZ Group to communicate the potential of our revolutionary cloud-hosted ad management platform which harnesses the power of AI, and building long-term value for our shareholders,” concluded Hug.

For more information on AiAdvertising, please visit www.aiadvertising.com. To schedule a conference call with management, please email your request to [email protected] or call Chris Tyson at 949-491-8235.

About AiAdvertising

AiAdvertising, Inc. (OTC: AIAD) is a next-generation AdTech company focused on harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to eliminate waste and maximize the return on digital ad spend.

Our flagship product, the Campaign Performance Platform, is a subscription-based, end-to-end Ad Management solution. The platform empowers brands and agencies to easily target, predict, create, scale, and measure hyper-personalized campaigns.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.AiAdvertising.com or our LinkedIn or Twitter pages.

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global investor relations and corporate communications leader. MZ North America was founded in 1996 and provides full scale Investor Relations to both private and public companies across all industries. Supported by an exclusive one-stop-shop approach, MZ works with top management to support its clients’ business strategies via integrated product and service categories: 1) IR Consulting & Outreach – full service investor relations and roadshow services; 2) IPO Advisory & SPAC IR – preparation for the Pre-IPO journey and leading sponsor/target companies through the SPAC business combination; 3) Public Relations – targeted campaigns and broad media outreach; 4) ESGiQ & Advisory – reporting technology platform and ESG guidance; 5) Market Intelligence – real time ownership monitoring; 6) Technology Solutions – websites, webcasting, conference calls, distribution services and board portals. MZ has a global footprint with offices located in New York, Connecticut, Tampa, Puerto Rico, Chicago, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Austin, Denver, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Taipei and São Paulo. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

