Alexander Krolick has Joined Evercore as a Senior Managing Director in its Private Capital Markets Group

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Evercore (NYSE: EVR) announced today that Alexander Krolick has joined the Firm’s Investment Banking business as a Senior Managing Director in its Private Capital Markets Group. He is based in New York and will help lead and expand the Firm’s Infrastructure and Energy debt advisory activities.

Mr. Krolick joins from Macquarie Capital, where he was Head of Infrastructure and Energy finance. Over his more than twenty-year career in finance, he has advised companies throughout the Infrastructure and Energy sectors on debt capital markets transactions, supporting large and novel M&A and greenfield project financings.

John S. Weinberg, Evercore’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We continue to see significant growth opportunities for the Firm in the Energy and Infrastructure sectors, and in our Private Capital Markets platform. Alex is one of the most innovative bankers in the market focused on project finance and we are thrilled that he has joined Evercore.”

Mr. Krolick added, “Evercore’s advisory platform is committed to providing the highest quality independent advice. The Firm’s extensive client relationships are a testament to the caliber of its people and their work. I look forward to partnering with my colleagues across the Firm to expand the client base and deliver world-class debt financing advice. I am very excited about the opportunity and proud to join the Evercore team.”

Mr. Krolick holds a BA from the University of Colorado and is a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder.

