AltruBio President and CEO Judy Chou to Participate at the Longwood Healthcare Leaders Fall Webconference

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AltruBio Inc. (“AltruBio” or “the Company”), a clinical stage biotech company dedicated to the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of immunological diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced that AltruBio President and CEO Dr. Judy Chou will speak on “The Next Wave of Targeted Therapies” at the Longwood Healthcare Leaders Fall Webconference on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

Details about the presentation are as follows:

Session: THE NEXT WAVE OF TARGETED THERAPIES

Presenter: Judy Chou, Ph.D., President and CEO

Date: Wednesday, September 21, 2022

Time: 10:40 a.m. ET

Registration: Here

About Longwood Healthcare Leaders:

Longwood Healthcare Leaders meetings bring together leading biotech and pharma CEOs, heads of R&D, top academics, and healthcare investors for off-the-record discussions to drive transparency and collaboration in order to accelerate the translation of discoveries into medicines to help patients. Substantial donations enabled by these meetings benefit several charities.

To learn more about the event, view the agenda, and request an invitation, visit www.longwoodhealthcareleaders.com.

Meetings are invitation-only. To request an invitation or recommend a colleague, email [email protected].

About AltruBio Inc.

AltruBio is a privately held biotechnology company headquartered in San Francisco that is focused on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of immunological diseases with high unmet medical needs. The company has leveraged its deep understanding of the role PSGL-1 plays as an immune checkpoint regulator protein to develop a platform for T-cell mediated immunological diseases. Its first-generation molecule, neihulizumab (ALTB-168), an immune checkpoint agonist antibody targeting PSGL-1/CD162 has achieved proof of mechanism in four autoimmune and inflammatory diseases including ulcerative colitis, steroid refractory acute graft-versus-host disease (SR-aGVHD), psoriatic arthritis, and psoriasis. The next-generation PSGL-1 agonist ALTB-268 is a tetravalent version of ALTB-168 and has demonstrated high potency via the same mechanism, which makes it suitable for subcutaneous administration in the proven indications and is advancing toward IND for multiple autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

