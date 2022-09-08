Amy Ard Joins SOURCE Global’s Board of Directors

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SOURCE Global, PBC, innovator of disruptive renewable drinking water technology, has appointed Amy Ard to its Board of Directors. Ard has more than 20 years of financial leadership experience in the manufacturing, consumer, and sustainability sectors.

“Amy brings rich and diverse experience to the SOURCE Board,” said Cody Friesen, founder & CEO, SOURCE Global. “She has led both established and early-stage companies through all phases of growth and is a thoughtful and perceptive leader. Beyond her significant financial acumen, she is a keen strategist and knows how to help businesses generate social, environmental, and economic value.”

Ard currently serves as chief financial officer of Tonal, a leading in-home fitness equipment company. Prior to that, she was CFO at Proterra, the leader in the design and manufacturing of zero-emission electric transit vehicles and EV technology solutions for commercial applications. There, she supported the company’s expansion by aligning corporate finance with all aspects of the business, from engineering and manufacturing to sales, marketing, and operations.

Previously, Ard served as CFO of Le Tote and spent more than 10 years at Advanced Metallurgical Group (AMG), a specialty metals and mineral products company with a focus on reducing the CO2 footprint of its customers and suppliers. She joined AMG as senior vice president & corporate controller and was subsequently named executive vice president & CFO. She has also held financial leadership positions with Precision Castparts and PQ Corporation, and began her career with PricewaterhouseCoopers.

“SOURCE has developed and deployed technology that will help alleviate one of the larger challenges facing humanity: water scarcity. I am honored to join the SOURCE Board and look forward to helping the team as they scale the business and continue to broaden the availability of water as a renewable resource.”

In addition to her professional credentials, Ard holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and a Masters of Business Administration in Finance from Villanova University.

About SOURCE Global, PBC

A Public Benefit Corporation, SOURCE Global, PBC’s mission is to make drinking water an unlimited resource. The company’s SOURCE® Hydropanels use the sun to draw pure water vapor out of the air and transform it into fresh, high-quality, perfectly mineralized drinking water. Because the company’s technology operates entirely off the grid, it is uniquely well suited to serve areas with no reliable access to safe drinking water and those with little to no infrastructure, putting the fundamental right of safe, sustainable drinking water in the hands of every person in nearly every climate and corner of the world. Unlike piped, well or bottled water, SOURCE water is produced where it’s needed and constantly measured and monitored by digital sensors in each panel. SOURCE® Hydropanels are currently serving communities, schools, hospitals, NGOs, businesses and homes across the world, and SOURCE is on Fast Company’s 2020 list of most innovative social good companies. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, the company operates in more than 50 countries and on six continents. SOURCE is a registered trademark of SOURCE Global, PBC. For more information, visit www.source.co and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

Contacts

Lynne Boschee



[email protected]