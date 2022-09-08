Anomali Named Leader and Outperformer in 2022 GigaOm Radar Report for Threat Intelligence Solutions

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CyberSecurity—Anomali, the leader in intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions, announced that the company has been recognized as a Leader in the 2022 GigaOm Radar Report for Threat Intelligence Solutions.

An organization’s growing attack surface has increased the amount of data required to implement a pro-active, intelligence-led cybersecurity strategy. The need for intelligence driven solutions has never been greater, as outlined in this GigaOm Radar Report. Organizations require validated and actionable threat intelligence to protect their environments from known or emerging threats to ensure the effectiveness of their threat detection and response.

GigaOm recognized ThreatStream, Anomali’s Threat Intelligence Management solution, as a Leader ​​for being a flexible, extensible solution that can easily integrate into an organization’s existing tech stack to support a wide range of use cases for security teams.

“The [Anomali ThreatStream] solution’s strength is in its collection and correlation capabilities. The platform uses big data management to correlate all ingested telemetry data against real-time threat intelligence,” writes GigaOm Analyst Brenton Bowen in the report. “Anomali is a very flexible and extensible solution for security teams across a range of use cases. It uses a powerful threat intelligence engine with ML features and has extensive integration capabilities and a threat feed catalog. Anomali offers early detection of adversaries in an organization’s network by correlating millions of threat data points with real-time network activity logs and log data.”

“Anomali is honored to receive this industry recognition from GigaOm and to be identified as both a Leader and an Outperformer for our ThreatStream Intelligence Management solution. Every day, Anomali helps Defenders to not only protect their assets from highly motivated adversaries, but also predict their next attack. We are customer-driven and will continue to invest in new capabilities to help global organizations measurably reduce risk and improve their security posture,” said Hugh Njemanze, President of Anomali.

ThreatStream is used by leading global corporations and government agencies worldwide to amplify visibility, enrich context, and stop adversaries. It is available as a stand-alone threat intelligence management solution, or as part of The Anomali Platform, a cloud-native XDR solution.

To download a complimentary copy of the 2022 GigaOm Radar Report for Threat Intelligence Solutions, visit https://www.anomali.com/resources/whitepapers/gigaom-radar-for-threat-intelligence-solutions.

