AppTech Payments Corp. Opens New Office in Austin’s Emerging Tech Hub to Expand Operations and Foster Growth

Texas location will serve as a licensing headquarters and main site for new product development within digital banking and mobile payments technology

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AppTech Payments Corp. (AppTech) (NASDAQ: APCX), an innovative Fintech company powering commerce experiences, today announced that it is expanding operations to Austin, Texas. The new office will serve as headquarters for all licensing activity and new product development. The expansion will immerse AppTech in the city’s emerging tech hub, fostering growth and better positioning the company to work more closely with existing clientele as well as develop new relationships with prospective clients.

“We are extremely enthusiastic about the opportunity to build upon our significant number of relationships in Austin and leverage those to continue to elevate our product offering and expand our operations,” said Luke D’Angelo, Chairman and CEO of AppTech Payments Corp. “AppTech has made monumental leaps and bounds over the past year and opening up an additional location in one of the most important tech cities outside of California is ideal to allow us to continue to grow at scale.”

Austin has been a hotbed in recent years for tech companies, largely because Texas has no corporate income tax along with the growing tech talent pool within the state.

This news follows several recent announcements from AppTech, showcasing perpetual development and hyper growth. In July, AppTech announced expansion and diversification of its leadership team with the addition of Senior Software Engineer Amanda Glosson and Chief of Staff Kaylei Wright. In June, a partnership was announced that will expand AppTech’s cross-border payment capabilities in Canada, setting the foundation for enabling a full range of stellar commerce experiences for both brands and customers across borders. This expansion into Canada further built upon the strengthening of the organization’s fully integrated approach to unify a brand’s online and offline customer experiences and purchasing journeys through its acquisition of Hothand Inc. and its 13-patent portfolio in late-May, bringing AppTech’s total portfolio to 17 patents.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, forecast, intend, may, plan, project, predict, should, will” and similar expressions as they relate to AppTech are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the company’s control. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to any of these factors. AppTech is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



About AppTech Payments Corp

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) is an innovative Fintech company with an elite digital platform that powers seamless omni-channel commerce experiences for clients and their customers. AppTech is developing a transformative digital payments and banking all-in-one platform that will upend the Fintech industry. Our embedded, highly secure platform drives B2B, B2C and P2P capabilities in Payments as a Service (PaaS) and Banking as a Service (BaaS) from crypto and contactless payment options to virtual cards, text-to-pay, mobile-to-mobile and cross-border remittance.

