A renowned 108 Harley Street doctor specialising in musculoskeletal injuries announces an expansion of his Arthrosamid injection treatments for clients suffering from tissue degeneration in the knee.

London, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – September 7, 2022) – 108 Harley Street’s Professor Paul Lee has launched a non-biodegradable hydrogel-based rehabilitative program. The innovative treatment offers an alternative to steroid, viscosupplement injections such as hyaluronic acid and platelet-rich plasma.

More details can be found at https://108harleystreet.co.uk/for-patients/sports-injury/arthrosamid





Arthrosamid By Top Expert Prof. Lee Debuts at London’s 108 Harley Street Clinic



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://itbusinessnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/136216_5227f26ac42a5bb3_001full.jpg

The announcement affirms Professor Lee’s reputation as a leading specialist in pain relief and deep tissue therapy for osteoarthritis of the knee – a debilitating condition that most commonly affects people over 40 years of age. The Arthrosamid injections from MSK Doctors can help to reduce the pain of osteoarthritis which can make it difficult or impossible to run, kneel, climb stairs, or even walk.

108 Harley Street’s new hydrogel treatment addresses the damage caused to knee cartilage. This is often caused by a disproportionate body mass index, current or historical injury, repetitive strain from either work or sports, or having crooked bones or joints causing an uneven distribution of pressure on the cartilage.

The clinic’s recent statement outlines its commitment to providing both surgical and non-surgical regenerative solutions for injured patients whose quality of life is severely hampered by osteoarthritis and other degenerative ailments.

Professor Lee is a double board-certified surgeon with five international fellowships. He has treated numerous high-profile clients including Premiership footballers and regularly gives lectures on the latest PRP, cell therapy, ACL reconstruction, and knee replacement procedures. He has been a Harley Street consultant since 2018.

A spokesperson says, “Unlike other treatments, Arthrosamid has the ability to become an integrated part of the soft synovial tissue in the joint capsule which may lead to longer-lasting pain relief. The overall safety profile of the hydrogel has been established over the last 20 years with its use for various indications in the body.”

With the launch of Arthrosamid injections, Professor Lee and 108 Harley Street continue to pioneer new treatment approaches for osteoarthritis sufferers across the UK.

For more information, go to https://108harleystreet.co.uk/for-patients/sports-injury/arthrosamid

Contact Info:

Name: Bethan Lee

Email: [email protected]

Organization: 108 Harley Street

Address: 108 Harley Street, London, England W1G 7ET, United Kingdom

Phone: +44-20-7563-1234

Website: https://108harleystreet.co.uk/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/136216