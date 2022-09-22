Assertio to Participate in the 2022 Lake Street BIG6 Conference

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Assertio Holdings, Inc. (“Assertio” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ASRT), a specialty pharmaceutical company offering differentiated products to patients, today announced that Dan Peisert, CEO, will host investor meetings September 14, 2022 as part of the Lake Street Capital Markets Best Ideas Growth Conference (BIG6), taking place at The Yale Club in New York City.

As part of the conference event, management will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

For more information about scheduling a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your Lake Street representative or Matt Kreps, Investor Relations for Assertio Holdings, at [email protected].

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc. is a leading commercial pharmaceutical company bringing differentiated products to patients. The Company has a robust portfolio of branded prescription products in three areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Assertio has grown through business development including licensing, mergers, and acquisitions. For more information regarding Assertio Holdings, go to: https://www.assertiotx.com/.

Investor Contact:
Matt Kreps
Managing Director
Darrow Associates
Austin, TX
M: 214-597-8200
[email protected]

Related Stories

Jscrambler to Highlight Client-Side Web Integrity at PCI Security Standards Council Community Meeting

ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 08.09.2022

Press Release: Dupixent® (dupilumab) late-breaking Phase 3 data at EADV 2022 showed significant improvements in signs and symptoms of prurigo nodularis

Blue Water Vaccines to Present In Person and via Webcast at H.C. Wainwright’s 24th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York, NY

OKYO Pharma Limited Interview to Air on Bloomberg U.S. on the RedChip Money Report®

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Presents Positive Data from Phase 2 INSPIRE Trial in 22q at The Society for the Study of Behavioural Phenotypes (SSBP) 24th International Research Symposium

You may have missed

Jscrambler to Highlight Client-Side Web Integrity at PCI Security Standards Council Community Meeting

ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 08.09.2022

Press Release: Dupixent® (dupilumab) late-breaking Phase 3 data at EADV 2022 showed significant improvements in signs and symptoms of prurigo nodularis

Blue Water Vaccines to Present In Person and via Webcast at H.C. Wainwright’s 24th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York, NY

OKYO Pharma Limited Interview to Air on Bloomberg U.S. on the RedChip Money Report®

error: Content is protected !!