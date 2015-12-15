Avalara Announces 18 Newly Certified Integrations into Business Applications

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of tax compliance automation software for businesses of all sizes, today announced the release of 18 newly certified integrations with accounting, ERP, ecommerce, point-of-sale, mobile commerce, and CRM software applications.

Avalara has been a partner-centric company since its founding in 2004, with a concerted focus on integrating with technology solutions already in use by existing and future customers. Avalara certified integration partners have met criteria developed by Avalara for performance and reliability. Certified integrations are built to ensure customers enjoy a fast, reliable, and easy process for embedding Avalara’s automated tax management into existing systems.

Additionally, these integrations enable customers of Avalara partner solutions to benefit from Avalara’s real-time calculation of applicable taxes for billing line items. Avalara software reduces the tedium and complexity of determining taxes for millions of products and services across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and other international jurisdictions, giving customers more time to focus on driving their own business success.

Avalara is pleased to announce integrations with a broad variety of solutions.

Apparel 21 is a retail fashion solution that incorporates merchandise planning, retail back office, and retail POS functionality into a single integrated offering.

is a retail fashion solution that incorporates merchandise planning, retail back office, and retail POS functionality into a single integrated offering. B2B Wave makes B2B ecommerce quick and easy for wholesale distributors, brands, and drop shipping suppliers.

makes B2B ecommerce quick and easy for wholesale distributors, brands, and drop shipping suppliers. Cleverbridge ’s CLV Growth Engine is a next-generation customer success platform that helps accelerate revenue growth and reduce churn without adding head count by processing transactions and providing AI-enabled automation for low-complexity renewals.

’s CLV Growth Engine is a next-generation customer success platform that helps accelerate revenue growth and reduce churn without adding head count by processing transactions and providing AI-enabled automation for low-complexity renewals. commonsku is a workflow management platform for the promotional products industry, featuring software solutions for CRM, order processing, and ecommerce.

is a workflow management platform for the promotional products industry, featuring software solutions for CRM, order processing, and ecommerce. HappsNow is a fully integrated ticketing and marketing platform that modernizes the way live event creators express their vision, while boosting their revenue and brand.

is a fully integrated ticketing and marketing platform that modernizes the way live event creators express their vision, while boosting their revenue and brand. Karmak Fusion is a Windows-based solution designed specifically for the heavy-duty industry and engineered to handle the varied demands of operating a full-service business.

is a Windows-based solution designed specifically for the heavy-duty industry and engineered to handle the varied demands of operating a full-service business. LOU by Evosus cloud business software helps specialty retailers integrate all aspects of running their business on one centralized platform.

cloud business software helps specialty retailers integrate all aspects of running their business on one centralized platform. Naviga is a leading provider of software and services powering media-rich industries. Their Content Engagement Platform helps companies create, enrich, deliver, and monetize content to manage engagements from end to end.

is a leading provider of software and services powering media-rich industries. Their Content Engagement Platform helps companies create, enrich, deliver, and monetize content to manage engagements from end to end. Omnia360 is a complete software solution for the telecommunications industry that includes customer care and billing, operations and facilities management, sales and marketing, and financials — and features a growing library of predefined integration connectors to many third-party applications and devices.

is a complete software solution for the telecommunications industry that includes customer care and billing, operations and facilities management, sales and marketing, and financials — and features a growing library of predefined integration connectors to many third-party applications and devices. ONE Platform is an automated website platform for direct sales, ecommerce, financial, logistics and marketing solutions.

is an automated website platform for direct sales, ecommerce, financial, logistics and marketing solutions. RainPOS is an all-in-one retail system, with everything needed to sell online and in-store, including an easy-to-use POS system, integrated ecommerce website, and automated marketing tools.

is an all-in-one retail system, with everything needed to sell online and in-store, including an easy-to-use POS system, integrated ecommerce website, and automated marketing tools. ResponseCRM makes it easy to sell products and services online, blending cutting-edge technology to maximize ecommerce conversion rates and powerful integrations with advanced payment processing and support.

makes it easy to sell products and services online, blending cutting-edge technology to maximize ecommerce conversion rates and powerful integrations with advanced payment processing and support. Seradex offers mobile, web-enabled, and computer-based manufacturing ERP software allowing users to manage their operations efficiently with maximum visibility across the organization.

offers mobile, web-enabled, and computer-based manufacturing ERP software allowing users to manage their operations efficiently with maximum visibility across the organization. shopVOX is an all-in-one shop management platform providing customized online tools and integrations to help sign, print, and apparel shops stay organized.

is an all-in-one shop management platform providing customized online tools and integrations to help sign, print, and apparel shops stay organized. Softbase Systems 3.0 gives industrial equipment dealerships real-time control of all operations, including equipment inventory, parts, labor, rentals, and financials.

gives industrial equipment dealerships real-time control of all operations, including equipment inventory, parts, labor, rentals, and financials. Thoroughbred Software helps solve customers’ business needs with a completely integrated accounting solution, including sharing of common data between accounting modules.

helps solve customers’ business needs with a completely integrated accounting solution, including sharing of common data between accounting modules. TrulinX by Tribute is an online ERP solution that helps engineered product distributors reduce downtime, promote seamless workflow, minimize support costs, and more.

is an online ERP solution that helps engineered product distributors reduce downtime, promote seamless workflow, minimize support costs, and more. vinSUITE is a leading DTC software suite tailored for the wine industry, connecting ecommerce websites, POS solutions, and wine club management.

For more information about the Avalara certified integration program, and a list of all our certified integrations, please visit avalara.com/integrations. For any business application not already certified, or for a custom solution, Avalara offers an API for each of its products, making customer integrations simple for nearly any developer or business to build.

