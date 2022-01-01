Avance Clinical Wins International Health Award for Biotech CRO Services

SYDNEY, AU, Sep 28, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Avance Clinical, the leading Australian-based biotech CRO with US operations has won the South Australian Premier’s Export Awards – International Health category. The award recognises excellence in clinical services exports.

Avance Clinical CEO Yvonne Lungershausen

The Premier of South Australia Peter Malinauskas, and Minister for Trade and Investment Nick Champion, presented the Premier’s Export Awards to Avance Clinical CEO Yvonne Lungershausen at the awards industry event today. This follows Avance Clinical’s selection as finalist for the Informa Pharma Intelligence Awards 2022 Best Contract Research Organization in APAC. Avance Clinical, which is backed by global private equity firm The Riverside Company, recently acquired a leading CRO in North America to expand services and offer their biotech clients US sites for later phase studies.

CEO Yvonne Lungershausen said Avance Clinical is now the leading Australian-based biotech CRO with US operations. “We are honoured to be selected for the award. We are a major employer with more than 220 staff and we bring significant biotech clinical research business into South Australia and Australia. Clinical research is a high-value export that keeps our medical, research, and biopharma sectors at the forefront of international knowledge and innovation. The majority of our clients are from North America, the EU, and Asia so we really are an internationally-focused organisation. Avance Clinical has a global reputation for agile clinical solutions to support accelerated clinical development for our international biotech clients and we are very proud of our growth and success in recent years.”

The company provides global regulatory standard clinical research services across all phases to the international biopharma industry. Avance Clinical is also accredited as a gene technology CRO under the Office of the Gene Technology Regulator (OGTR) for vaccines and GMO therapies clinical trials.

“We have shown, with our high growth and industry-leading repeat business rates that our focus on gold standard technology paired with solution-orientated clinical experts is the mix our biopharma clients require in this fast-moving, competitive and high-stakes sector,” said Lungershausen.

Avance Clinical has been recognised for the past two consecutive years with the prestigious Frost & Sullivan CRO Best Practices Award.

About Avance Clinical

Avance Clinical is the largest premium full-service Australian CRO delivering quality clinical trials, with globally accepted data, in Australia and New Zealand for international biotechs. The company’s clients are biotechs in their early phases of drug development that need fast, agile, and adaptive solution-oriented clinical research services.

Frost & Sullivan Awards

Avance Clinical, a Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific CRO Market Leadership Award recipient for the past two years, has been providing CRO services in the region for more than 24 years.

Pre-clinical through to Phase 1 and 2

Avance Clinical offers pre-clinical services with their experienced ClinicReady team right through to Phase 1 and 2 clinical services leveraging significant Government incentive rebates of up to 43.5% and rapid start-up regulatory processes. With experience across more than 110 indications, the CRO can deliver world-class results and high-quality internationally accepted data for FDA and EMA review.

Technology

Avance Clinical uses state-of-the-art technology and gold standard systems across all functional areas to provide clients with the most effective processes. Medidata, Oracle, IBM Watson and Medrio are just some of the technology partners.

