AVerMedia Introduces the AS315 Pocket Speakerphone Hub with AI Noise Reduction

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AVerMedia Technologies, Inc., a leader in audiovisual technology, is pleased to introduce the AS315 Pocket Speakerphone Hub—a portable multi-port hub and speakerphone with a palm-size footprint. The compact design and AI noise reduction make the AS315 a convenient but mighty speakerphone truly empowering the anyplace workspace.

With mobility and simplicity top of mind, the AS315’s built-in USB cable is all you need to connect your webcam, display, and/or laptop. When connecting to a USB-C laptop port, the AS315 creates a clean and functional workspace that also powers your laptop up to 100W. And with no required software or drivers to download, the AS315 is truly plug-and-play for the ultimate simplicity.

When it comes to audio quality, the AS315’s echo cancellation and AI noise reduction ensure crystal-clear calls that users appreciate. Leveraging AverMedia AI, the AS315 uses artificial intelligence to accurately identify and reduce background noise putting important conversations front and center.

Traditional set-ups consisting of built-in laptop microphones and speakers leave a lot to be desired. From muffled audio to poor mic pick-up range and limited processing power, the AS315, gives users the freedom to move around the room (3 m/9.8 ft) and not worry about whether they are being heard at the far end. And the AS315’s straightforward touch controls make it easy to mute or unmute and adjust the volume with a simple touch.

The AS315 Pocket Speakerphone Hub joins the AVerMedia webcam and speakerphone lineup to form a complete, easy-to-use audiovisual solution. Simply select your desired AVerMedia webcam, like the PW515 Ultra HD webcam with low-light image optimization making you look your best in any light, or the PW313D DualCam that has two cameras and two mics in one webcam ideal for virtual classrooms, distance learning, and live product demos and pair it with the AS315 and you’ve got high-quality collaboration solution for a more engaging experience.

AVerMedia’s professional audio and video workspace solutions empower users to do their best work in any work environment—be it a desktop, meeting room, office, remote work, or at school. Built with over 30 years of experience, AVerMedia workspace solutions include industry-leading audiovisual technologies that are sure to make every user a workday hero.

About AVerMedia Technologies, Inc.

AVerMedia empowers people to easily connect and boldly create through innovative audiovisual technology. Our solutions help people work productively, build new relationships, and expand their horizons in ways that weren’t possible before. Our products include a wide range of powerful yet easy-to-use devices such as webcams, video capture cards, and microphones for content creators, schools, and businesses. We also provide hardware design services for a range of AI and IoT applications, from smart retail to smart cities.

AVerMedia is guided by a philosophy of contributing to society—whether through products that change customers’ lives for the better or by ensuring our operations are socially responsible.

